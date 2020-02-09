On this week, 60 years ago, was the beginning of the iconic Greensboro sit-ins. The sit-ins were a series of nonviolent protests that eventually led to Woolworth removing its policy of racial segregation in the United States.
Back then, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference decided to encourage the students in their protest of segregation. They also sought to give them guidance on how to protest effectively. They chose Martin Luther King to teach.
To this end, the speech “A Creative Protest” was presented to young activists in Durham, N.C., in 1960. Few of us have heard of this speech. The lessons of this lecture call out with more relevance than ever today.
As the instruction begins, MLK gives instructions that are concise and insightful.
“May I say to you as you continue your protest, you will confront moments of difficulty.” In the world of 1960 going to jail, being beaten or harassed was almost guaranteed. It was of no use to pretend otherwise. So MLK taught those who protest to see the opposition as a part of the process.
With his words, “…we need the vision to see the ordeals of this generation as an opportunity to transfigure ourselves and American society.” Martin Luther King also encouraged those who protest to stay hopeful not looking for microwave solutions to social ills but to understand that change can take a long time. In fact, he uses the word generation, which points to just how long change can take.
This principle rings true today.
Continuing to impart demonstrators with wisdom, he remarks, “May I also urge you to continue the struggle on the highest level of dignity.” In stark contrast to some rallies today where signs are vulgar, insulting and uncouth, MLK had those involved in his work protest in their Sunday best and interact only in respectful ways.
We need more of that respect in 2020.
King also told the those he taught, “Let us keep our eyes on the end we seek but let us never forget the significance of proper means.” He knew that in the world of political theater, sympathy was vital to gaining the support of his fellow citizens.
Initially misunderstood, the sit-in gained in national acceptance by citizens. As riots and fighting began breaking out (especially after MLK’s death) it seemed a desirable alternative.
Today, too many direct-action efforts have forgotten this principle. Going to jail or fighting counterprotesters too often seems to be their goal.
King expressed his next direction on the cornerstone of nonviolence that marked all his efforts. “Let us avoid not only external physical violence but also internal violence of the spirit.” Protest for him was “a courageous confrontation of evil by the power of love.”
Too often today anger confronts more anger. This must change. As political expression becomes more and more unhinged, verbally violent and sexually explicit — it would behoove us to return to the specific instructions given by Martin Luther King.
In an unexpected repudiation of Marxism, King declares to the students “We will not turn to some foreign ideology. Communism has not invaded our ranks.”
King did not believe that upending our capitalist system was necessary for people to be free. He writes elsewhere, “In Communism, the individual ends up in subjection to the state. … And if man’s so-called rights and liberties stand in the way of that end, they are simply swept aside.”
Contrast this with so many saying that it is time for the United States to turn allegiance to socialism or communism.
As we examine “A Creative Protest”, I am concerned that the activist community is far from the mark in speaking truth to power. Too much of what passes at rallies or marches today would be refused outright by the man we credit with innovating the role of civil dissent in the United States.
It isn’t too late to return to the methods, techniques and attitudes of nonviolence that won the original Civil Rights battles. For as King says, “The choice is no longer between violence and nonviolence; it is between violence and nonexistence.”
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.