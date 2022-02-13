County clerks recently gathered from across the state in Colorado Springs. As an at-large member of Colorado Springs City Council, I was honored our city could host these key protectors of our sacred right to vote. Ensuring fair elections has always been challenging, but today we face new difficulties.
I’m a lifelong Republican, but in 2016 I worked hard to make sure Democrat Hillary Clinton received all nine of Colorado’s electoral college votes.
You might remember that some Democrats who were to cast their electoral college votes didn’t want to back Clinton, but another candidate who might have the chance of toppling the winner of the presidential election, Republican Donald Trump.
As Colorado’s secretary of state, my job was to follow our law, which granted our electoral college votes to Hillary Clinton, the candidate who won Colorado’s popular vote.
Two years later, I lost my bid to serve another four years as Colorado’s secretary of state. I didn’t challenge that election because I know our process is safe and secure and I trust the people who run elections, our county clerks. I served as the El Paso County clerk and recorder before defeating Democrat Joe Neguse in 2014 in the race for secretary of state.
But had I wanted to challenge the 2018 outcome, there were legal channels I could have followed. I could have paid for a recount, for example, or brought a court action. But legal ways to challenge an election don’t include violating Colorado laws for electors, vandalism, or threats of violence and certainly don’t include storming the U.S. Capitol. They also don’t include sharing privileged information about Colorado’s paper ballot tabulation systems thereby removing the security precautions that protect our right to vote.
But I didn’t challenge the 2018 election because I know that Colorado’s paper ballot system is accurate. For three years, a committee studied what to do about Colorado’s aging and obsolete election equipment – equipment that in many cases relied on electronic ballots rather than paper ones. After pilot programs involving four companies and eight counties, the committee in 2015 selected a paper ballot tabulation system produced by Dominion Voting Systems as the top choice. I then established rigorous standards for paper ballot tabulation — standards that exceeded those established nationally. First Dominion, and later Clear Ballot, are the only companies who have met those standards.
Thanks to decisions by county clerks and commissioners, every county in Colorado now uses one of the two paper ballot systems. Paper ballots enable every election to be verified and ensure that no one must rely on a machine tabulation.
To ensure that those machine tabulations are accurate, in 2017 I established requirements for a forensic risk-limiting audit prior to certifying any election. Colorado was the first state in the nation to require this forensic audit which uses bipartisan teams to compare the actual paper ballots to the machine tabulation in every county. In every election, in every county, that audit has been passed.
And as county clerk and secretary of state, I cleaned up voting lists, including verifying citizenship, and initiated prosecutions for those who cheated.
Sometimes there will be election outcomes we don’t like, but ultimately the paper ballot processes we adopted in Colorado work. And in those rare cases where it doesn’t, there are appropriate ways to challenge it.
So, let’s continue to work to make elections better, and let’s celebrate the hard work done by Colorado’s county clerks and our bipartisan election workers who make the election — as well as legal challenges to it — possible.
Former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams was elected to the Colorado Springs City Council At-Large in 2019.