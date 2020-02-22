An open letter to President Donald Trump:
You recently visited Colorado Springs for a campaign rally. As you know, Colorado Springs is a Republican stronghold and has many of your supporters. I am not a fan, but I approve of the economy.
I appreciate the policies that sent historic amounts of support to HBCUs and the Opportunity Zones. I also support school choice especially for impoverished communities where parents of all races need better options. In addition, business deregulation has led to business growth for all races.
Since you visited us recently, I just wanted you to know a few things.
The Democrat Party (which you were in for many years) is disrespectful towards African Americans. Despite being dependent on black voters, every liberal narrative suggests somehow that blacks are poor, uneducated, criminals and jobless.
That is ridiculous. Like all communities, we have a class structure with people at all levels. In fact, only 20% of blacks are in poverty.
This is likely due to the record employment in all communities right now. The result of conservative policymaking.
Mr. Trump, your “what do you have to lose speech” was an insult. Recently you doubled down on that speech — even though the African American community has the most wealth in its history.
Stop presenting the black equals poor narrative as a part of “black outreach.” You do the GOP a disservice.
It was disappointing to see liberal narratives show up in the State of the Union address. The school choice piece was good. Except for the subtle suggestion that most blacks are in areas with failing schools. This is untrue.
Only 36% of black families live in urban centers. The other 64% live in small metropolitan areas, suburbs and rural areas. Most of those areas have decent schools.
Stop presenting school choice as only “black outreach”. The GOP school choice platform is for all races.
Another offensive narrative that showed up in the State of the Union address was about the First Step Act — that gives nonviolent offenders the chance to reenter society as productive citizens. This law has been sold to the public as a benefit designed primarily to benefit the black community.
Stop pretending this bill only benefits black people. The First Step Act had unanimous GOP backing to support families all races.
In the most recent data, annually, only 6% of working-age black men were in state or federal prison (or in municipal jails). That is a far cry from the 34% who were incarcerated in the 1980s or ’90s due to Democrat lawmaking.
Stop suggesting that most crime is only in black communities. Especially in Colorado where jails are 78% white.
Please do not think that I am against all your outreach efforts. At the State of the Union, the presentation to the 100-year-old Tuskegee Airmen was an example of how “black outreach” should work.
The proud hero stood with his grandson (another example of excellence) and his family received the honor that was due. There was no suggestion of the black veteran or his son being impoverished, uneducated, criminal, or jobless.
It was the only black narrative worthy of the GOP at the State of the Union address. Moving forward, you should build on more positive pictures of the black community.
This is the best way for the Republican party to separate its “black outreach” from the victim narratives of the Democrats. Concentrate outreach on the top 20% of black earners. According to the data we have about voting, the top earners are more likely to vote anyway.
Please remember, this is Colorado Springs. We are not like New York City — a Democrat-run city with open corruption, unconstitutional policies (like stop and frisk), high taxes, high crime and a housing market that only the wealthy can afford.
Mr. Trump, you are in front of the GOP — The Party of Lincoln. Leave your former Democrat anti-black narratives in the trash where they belong. Those beliefs are outdated and using them puts you in the same low class as Michael Bloomberg.
Don’t apologize for your shoddy “black outreach.” Fix it!
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.