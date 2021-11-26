Colorado Springs’ budget is around $400 million. Colorado’s state budget is about $40 billion. The United States government hasn’t had a budget in years, but is currently planning to spend almost $7 trillion. Government spending grows exponentially the further it gets from you. What’s wrong with this picture?
You already know the answer: It’s upside-down, like a pyramid somehow balancing on its tip. The part that’s strongest, the base, should be on the ground and closest to us.
There are all sorts of reason why local government is best. City governments aren’t perfect, but their imperfections are easier to deal with. Corruption at a local level is more visible to local journalists, who have a personal stake in improving the conditions of the community where they live.
Solving problems with a government agency is never a picnic, but you’ve got more of a chance at the local level. Would you rather have a problem with your city council, or with Congress? With your property tax assessment, or with the IRS?
Local government is more responsive. It’s much, much easier for people to organize, approach and influence their local officials than it is to travel to Denver, which in turn a heck of a lot easier than traveling to Washington and getting time with a Senator. Only wealthy campaign contributors and organizations with big budgets can do that.
Local taxes stay local, funding services that people can immediately see and benefit from. Most people understand the need for fixing potholes, putting out fires, and maintaining parks they enjoy. We can always argue about public goods and how to fund them, but at least the benefits of local taxes are a lot more likely to accrue to those who pay them.
Compare that to state and federal taxes, which are almost never subject to direct vote. Instead, the money simply flows in and is redistributed according to who has the most power. Maybe, if we beg politely and our Congressional delegation can cut a deal, we might get some of it back. Oh joy.
Local governments, and to a lesser extent state governments, must live within their means. Budgets must be balanced, debt must be approved by voters and then paid to investors willing to loan the money. That’s because local and state borrowing power is constrained by voters and/or constitutional limitations (Yea TABOR!).
No such limits hamper the federal government, which can not only print money, but can transfer debt from current taxpayers to future ones. I believe we call them “children”.
So why are things backwards? Why is our pyramid of power topsy-turvy? I’d suggest it’s because the size and scope of any political regime depends on how easy it is for you to leave it.
Packing up and moving is never any fun, but people leave cities and towns all the time. Similarly, population migrations from higher-tax to lower-tax states are well documented. Freedom for law-abiding citizens to move from one state to another is constitutionally protected. It’s one of the most important ways people improve their lives.
The ability for its citizens to leave it is one of the basic constraints on how odious that jurisdiction behaves. The threat of population outflow is something cities and states have to constantly think about. Moving to another city is easy, moving states isn’t that much harder.
But leaving a country? Leave America, a place where people not fortunate enough be born here will risk their lives to be? That’s a tough row to hoe. Most of us are willing to put up with quite a lot to stay in the country we love. Including a national government that taxes with impunity, spends without accountability, and does things poorly that local governments could do better.
Unfortunately, too many of us don’t care about flipping the power pyramid. Federal power is more glamorous, more intoxicating, and more conducive to whatever grand societal engineering schemes are in vogue this week. That doesn’t make it right.
In a better world, each level of government would have specifically defined powers suited to its unique abilities. Those powers would be enumerated in, I don’t know, maybe a constitution somewhere. That sounds vaguely familiar.
Barry Fagin is Senior Fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. Readers may contact Dr. Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.