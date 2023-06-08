To understand the culture wars and the dangerous political chasms that divide us, we can realize that it’s too early to tell if the experiment called America will be successful. We sincerely believe in the idea, but E Pluribus Unum is not yet a reality. We have made positive gains but we have not yet completely surmounted the challenges presented by social and economic inequality, represented by that overlooked reality of social classes, the composition of which is usually determined by ethnicity and race. This should compel us to focus on the attachment to ethnic identities, another overlooked characteristic that we think is not important anymore. But it is.

Ethnicity is complicated enough. It is made even more so by the “color line,” the separation between Whites, Blacks, Latinos, and other so-called “people of color.” As I tell my students, even a cursory reading of the daily news reveals that we lag in the struggle to resolve the conflict posed by race, the biggest obstacle to American unity. Together, race and ethnicity are the subjects of the discipline called American Ethnic Studies.

“Ethnicity” is about a people’s shared culture, language, struggles, accomplishments, history and identity. “Race” is about phenotypes, the physical characteristics exhibited by, for instance, sub-Saharan Africans and Europeans. But lest we become too fixated on racial differences, anthropologists now insist that genetic differences among humans are so slight that the whole concept of race has been called into question.

Reflecting this distinction, I teach Ethnic Studies in two phases: first, as a definition of the many ethnic groups that have made us a nation of immigrants, and after that an analysis of American race relations. What’s important to know is that along with racism against people of color, there has also been blatant discrimination against certain groups of white Europeans. The secret of American Ethnic Studies is the story of that injustice.

So much of American history is about Euro-American assimilation, or in more realistic terms, their acculturation. Acculturation denotes some significant retention of ethnic identities separate from that of the host ethnic group, the English Americans. The English Americans are an ethnic group, but we don’t think of them that way because they are the dominant group.

The English language and the customs and traditions of English forebears define American identity. What is not English is seen as “ethnic.” There has been terrible injustice inflicted against those deemed inferior to the Anglo Saxons, as the English Americans identified themselves. The histories of two Euro-American groups, the Irish and the Italians bear this out. A brief summary can illustrate this.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Ireland was oppressively ruled by the English for hundreds of years. The Protestant English looked at the Celtic Catholic Irish as an inferior species. This was a racist attitude. The famous ironic satire, “A Modest Proposal,” by the Anglican cleric, Jonathan Swift, in which he shockingly proposed raising Irish babies for slaughter to feed the starving masses, was a revealing insight into the attitudes of the English overlords. Swift was a good man and he wanted to shock people out of their racist attitudes. But injustices continued. In 1845-1846, Ireland was devastated by the potato famine.

Out of a population of 8 million, 2 million starved to death and another 2 million immigrated to the U.S. and Australia. The British government could have fed the Irish but chose not to.

In the last decades of the 19th century, hundreds of thousands of impoverished Italians and Sicilians fled poverty and feudal peonage and came to America.

For decades they occupied the low rungs on the economic ladder now held by Mexicans and other Latinos. Italians were considered to be genetically prone to crime. The mafiosi stereotype still persists. Again, this is racism directed by Whites against other Whites. It was not until WWII and the heroic record of patriotic Italian American soldiers that Italians were judged good enough to be full-fledged Americans. Parts of the country have vestiges of White-on-White racism persist. In Colorado, we might not see it, but in East Coast cities traces of it linger in ethnic segregation.

Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. In addition to American Ethnic Studies, he teaches Mexico-U.S. Border Studies and U.S. Military History.