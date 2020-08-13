We pride ourselves on knowledge of American history, but we seldom learn our true history in school. By “true history” I mean a complete type of history. It’s obvious that we can’t have true history without the inclusion of the people who have made us who we are. But there is very strong resistance in American schools to learning true history. As a corrective, the discipline of American Ethnic Studies teaches that we must present multiple perspectives, not with the intention of fostering resentment or guilt, but with the aim of teaching responsibility through knowledge of true history. This is only fair, since we all live together and must understand one another if “E Pluribus Unum” is to be made real.
This week marks an important milestone not only in the history of the U.S. Southwest but in the true history of the entire country. What transpired in New Mexico in 1680 was part of a wave of Indian revolts. In 1675, a native leader the English called King Phillip led a bloody revolt in New England against the English, killing hundreds and depopulating vast areas of Massachusetts. This wave of Indian revolts in New England and in New Mexico means something now because it gives life to the protests against Columbus and other colonizers, and certainly to protests against the white supremacist U.S. southern Confederacy. True history celebrates that in 1680 the Pueblo Indian people of New Mexico revolted against Spanish tyranny, cultural suppression and religious persecution. It was a war for Indian rights and it means much.
The Spaniards called them “Pueblos,” a word meaning “towns” in 16th-century Spanish because the people lived in actual towns, but the people identified themselves as Tiwa, Tewa, Towa, Keres, Hopi, Piro, and by other tribal names. True history respects the names that people call themselves, correcting what conquerors call them.
This is especially true in the case of Native Americans in the lands conquered by the Spaniards and those conquered by the English and Americans. To cite two examples: the Aztecs called themselves “Mexica,” the Sioux were “Lakota” or “Dakota.”
The native people in New Mexico had been living under Spanish rule since 1598, when el adelantado, don Juan de Onate, brought Spanish colonists (mainly single men and soldiers), thousands of Tlaxcalan Indian allies and mestizo people (the offspring of Spaniards and Indian women), and the material culture that transformed New Mexico: Mexican and European crops and huge herds of horses, cattle, sheep and goats.
Onate brought Franciscan friars to convert the Indians, but their hostility to the Pueblo religion caused deep resentment. By 1680, the Pueblo population had drastically declined under the Spanish labor requisitions, known as encomiendas, the introduction of diseases such as smallpox, and finally, a terrible drought that afflicted the region.
In spite of the benefits of crops and livestock but rightly blaming their troubles on the Spaniards, the Pueblos under the charismatic leadership of a great freedom fighter, Popay, rose up in August 1680 and drove out the Spaniards. In the bloody war of expulsion, they killed 400 Spaniards and mestizos, including most of the friars. They burned the churches which they had been coerced to erect by the missionaries at great cost in labor. The colonists fled to El Paso, the majority never to return.
It was not until 1692 that don Diego Jose de Vargas began a reconquest of New Mexico. But now the Spaniards no longer persecuted the Pueblo religions leaders and no longer demanded free labor from the people. They had learned an important lesson: how to coexist with the native people.
We’re still trying to learn that lesson.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D, is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War and teaches U.S. Military History, American Literature and U.S. Southwest History.