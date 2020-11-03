The time has come for me to speak out about BLM.
Black Lives Matter the rallying cry of those citizens of all races seeking racial fairness is a legitimate movement. BLM the organization — the Marx based group — seeks to divide and conquer our nation by exploiting every issue of racial unfairness (real or imagined) that makes it to a media platform.
Black Lives Matter the grassroots movement is a noble cause. The organization of BLM should not be followed across the street. Here is why.
Black Lives Matter – the rallying cry — seeks to eradicate racism once and for all. BLM — the Marxist led organization — seeks to undermine every national building block of order in our communities. Let us look at how that has unfolded.
In August of 2020, members of the Black Lives Matter organization came out to rally for individuals who were arrested during a night of rioting, looting and unrest.
Ariel Atkins, a BLM organizer, said., “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store…...”
This so-called leader continued, “That is reparations. Anything they wanted to take; they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”
Robbery as reparations is an idea which must be repudiated by all races in this nation.
In September of 2020, The Black Lives Matter organization removed their “What We Believe” portion of its website. That page included the statement. “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”
Intentionally blocking fathers from being in the lives of their children is an idea that must be repudiated by all races in this nation.
This week, BLM — the organization — is under fire again, for being anti-Semitic. A few days ago in Philadelphia, someone created a minute-long video clip of three Jewish men trying to show “solidarity” with Black Lives Matter protesters being violently chased away by a mob.
The New York Post, who reported the story, is joining other media outlets in running away from BLM — the organization. As they should.
The idea that those who are different than you should be violently attacked is an idea that must be repudiated by Americans of every race.
It is a shame that the real Black Lives Matter movement — the quest for racial fairness is being impacted by the negative activities and attitudes of the BLM organization. According to Pew Research Center last month, support among Americans for BLM is dropping. The recent decline in support for the Black Lives Matter movement is most easily seen among White and Hispanic adults. In June, many White adults (60%) said they supported the movement; now, only (45%) express support. The share of Hispanic adults who support the movement has decreased as well by 11 percentage points, from 77% in June to 66% today.
Even numbers in the black community expressing strong support for BLM dropped from 71% to 62%.
The time has come for the black community to drop BLM — the organization. The negatives surrounding the organization is hurting our legitimate movement toward establishing a culture and nation based upon racial fairness.
The Marxist run organization BLM does not have the best interests of Black people in its agenda. Why burn down businesses (including black owned ones) expecting insurance to foot the bill? Why remove any fathers (including black ones) from the home? Why attack those who aren’t black trying to support at a protest? The black community needs helpful allies.
The reason is simple. BLM the organization is lying about its intent toward Black Americans. They just want to tear down the building blocks of community to establish control for themselves. They do not care who they hurt.
We can go on without them to change this world. We have the energy and the support of most citizens in America and those numbers will go up if we fight peacefully and unite with those who truly support racial fairness.
Rachel Stovall is a long-standing community advocate and grassroots organizer in the Pikes Peak Region.