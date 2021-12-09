Four days ago, I had finished this column hoping to call it “The Most Dangerous Woman in America”. Fortunately for us, she lost that title Tuesday when she withdrew her nomination for comptroller of the currency. I figure a few hours of rewriting is a small price to pay.
Most Americans have never heard of the comptroller of the currency. Nor have they heard of Saule Omarova. Let’s hope things stay that way.
Omarova has an interesting background. She was born in the Soviet Union, into a family tree aggressively pruned by Stalin’s purges. Despite growing up poor (even by Soviet-era standards) in a small town in Kazakhstan, she earned admission to Moscow State University, the Harvard of Russia. My friends who went there prefer think of Harvard as America’s MSU, but we’ll let that go.
After graduating from MSU in 1989 (with a thesis on Karl Marx), she worked there for a couple of years before earning an exchange scholarship to the University of Wisconsin in 1991. When the Soviet Union collapsed, she stayed here, earning a Ph.D. in political science and a law degree from Northwestern. She became an attorney, and then a law professor, eventually joining the faculty at Cornell and earning an endowed professorship. No slacker, this one.
I have no doubt she is a loyal American, and I’m sure she was vetted 30 ways from Sunday before Joe Biden nominated her. Nor is it any big deal that she was in the Communist Youth League in high school, as Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) pointed out during confirmation hearings. I know people who were in the Komsomol back in the day; all of them are now as anti-communist as they come. Back then, unless you wanted to be an izgoi, an outcast, you really didn’t have any choice.
Omarova’s real problem is what she’s written in her newly adopted country.
It is very clear she favors government takeover of the American banking and credit system, on the theory that her policies (presumably executed by wise, benevolent and smart people like her utterly immune to political influence) will allocate wealth and credit better than, well, whatever is going on now.
My primary source for this is her recent article in the Vanderbilt Law Review, “The People’s Ledger: How Democratize Money and Finance the Economy”. Seriously? Who exactly wants to totalitarianize money and wreck the economy? Read on, my friends, in this and other writing, to discover the following gems:
Government accounts would “fully replace — rather than uneasily coexist with — private bank deposits”.
“Most if not all of the lending now done by banks would instead be done by the Fed … or a National Investment Authority”
There should be a government agency “with broad statutory authority to collect any information it deems necessary from any government agency or private market participant and to conduct targeted investigations.”
The government should have “special, exclusive and nontransferable corporate governance rights in privately owned enterprises.” This arrangement would give the federal government “disproportionate voting power with respect to the election of the company’s directors and various strategic decisions.” Need I say more?
No one needs to believe that private banking is perfect to demand evidence that a national takeover of banks would be an improvement. Nor is it correct to blame free enterprise for Washington’s bailing out banks that are “too big to fail”. There’s nothing remotely capitalistic about bailouts and subsidies.
The fact than someone who favors the abolition of private deposits and private banking would be a serious nominee in a Democratic administration for comptroller of the currency shows just how far the Democratic Party has bent left in its contempt for capitalism and free enterprise. (Not that Republicans are much better, but that’s another story).
Omarova withdrew her nomination on Tuesday, presumably to avoid an embarrassing defeat for President Joe Biden. One can only hope that’s due to the existence of at least a few centrist Democrats in the Senate. A centrist Democrat, it seems to me, is one who understands there will be no wealth to redistribute when the system that creates it is destroyed. President Biden, are you listening?
Barry Fagin is senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver, his views are his alone. He is a two-time Fulbright scholar to the Russian Federation, a fluent Russian speaker, and has taught and lectured at Russian universities. Readers can write Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.