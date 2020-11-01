Another year has gone by. How quickly time passes. It’s enough to make us think of how soon we will leave this earth. All created things are impermanent, including ourselves. But that is why we have Los Dias de los Muertos, the Days of the Dead, to remind ourselves of the impermanence of human life. To fulfill the Ash Wednesday pledge, “Remember, man, thou art dust and to dust thou shalt return.” We can’t get around it. We are bound to spend an eternity as “the dead.” That’s the belief, anyway, and almost everybody believes it. But we’re not dead yet and here we are, alive and very happy for it. Ironically, it’s life that gives us the annual ritual of a few days to think about death and the dead.
The Days of the Dead (Nov. 1-8) is a Mexican custom that in modified form has found a comfortable niche in American culture. It is not Mexican Halloween even if we conflate the two. Like so much in Mexico it is full of much deeper meaning, a custom born out of the union of ancient indigenous beliefs with those of the Spaniards. The Aztecs were the dominant Indian group and in their tradition it seems that the attitude toward death can be summed up this way: “Since we love life so much seeing that it was created by a loving God, should we not love death just as much seeing that it was created by the same God?”
We can assume that Mexicans believe this, given the rivers of blood and the daily corpses on the streets, products of the long-running wars between the government and the innumerable criminal gangs and assorted rebellious groups that make Mexico literally ungovernable. Couple this with the Spanish courtship of death, immortalized by Ernest Hemingway in his novel, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” filled with scenes of men embracing death in the Spanish Civil War. This love of death is found even now in death rituals such as the bullfight. Combine this with Aztec beliefs and you get a Mexican mix enshrined in “la Santa Muerte,” or “Saint Death,” a macabre skeleton image of Lady Death, a grotesque distortion of Catholic images.
La Santa Muerte is held sacred in Mexican popular culture, a response to the torrents of blood and the uncounted corpses in mass graves. The death toll in this latest Mexican spasm of violence is over 250,000. The endless and useless war on drugs is fomented by the U.S. because we hate illegal drugs.
In that sense we also have a cult of death in this country even if we don’t want to admit it. To deal with tragic absurdities like the war on drugs ordinary people resort to art. The appropriation of religion by la Santa Muerte is an example of this. On the secular side, Saint Death is a throwback to the famous images of the artist Jose Guadalupe Posada, who created the dancing skeletons that are so charming. We see Posada’s iconic and satiric images on a million posters and T-shirts at Halloween time. Posada’s tequila-drinking dead men, the defunct revolutionaries on their skeleton horses fighting one last battle against los federales, the fancy woman, “la Katrina”, with her party dress and flamboyant hat atop her grinning skull, ready to kick up her heels at the ball, all of this is more than just art. Posada had a point. He wanted us to understand that there is only a very thin veil between life and death. That death can come and take us when we’re eating, drinking, dancing, and enjoying sex. That death can come when we least expect it. But why should we fear death? After all, life and death are only two sides of the same coin.
Aside from the philosophical beliefs, on los Días de los Muertos we make altars to our beloved dead, to our dear departed, to our ancestors. We lovingly place their portraits amidst cempasuchil, the fragrant marigolds so loved by the dead. We offer them their favorite food and drink, their favorite tobacco, their favorite trinkets and mementos. We know that this will bring them to us, that the sweet fragrance of the flowers will entice them, that they will be guided by el iztcuintli, the little guide dog of the dead, to our doorsteps and we will once again greet them and welcome them home.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS, and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He teaches American literature, U.S. Southwest Studies and Military History.