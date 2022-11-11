It’s Veterans Day again. How fast the year has passed. On Veterans Day I think of comrades lost in my war, Vietnam, and the young men I have seen depart for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, many of whom we’ll never see alive again. Veterans Day is about the living and the dead who have fought in wars. It’s good to honor them, the living and the dead.
But as is my habit I think about context, what surrounds Veterans Day and similar occasions, like Memorial Day, or Armed Forces Day. On a broader scale, Veterans Day reminds me of how short human life is, measured against eternity, and how quickly we get old and die. Of course, most of us don’t like venturing into this topic because in this culture death is a taboo subject. That means that we don’t talk or think about it. But that won’t make it go away.
I have been discussing war with some older, grizzled guys, men like me who are now past our prime. There are many of us here because this is a military town and it’s not hard to find ex-soldiers all too ready to relive their wars, We tell stories, which is how humans process close encounters with mortal danger, sometimes called trauma. Storytelling is a normal thing. It evolved among hunters and warriors over millennia.
One man, a former Marine who still wears his hair skin tight and holds himself ramrod-straight, told our group something which bears repeating. It bears repeating because even if our intentions are good we forget important things about Veterans Day.
We were telling personal stories. I recounted my stories of Vietnam combat during the Battle of Dak To, in which I did nothing heroic, except to endure 30 straight days of combat, which I guess some would call heroic. But all of us in that battle endured those 30 days. Then I began the story of Sgt. Jose Mendoza Lopez.
Sgt. Mendoza Lopez was a small, quiet, brown-skinned man, born in Mexico. At the start of WWII he enlisted in the 2nd Infantry Division at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. My uncle, Reynaldo Zuniga, was a platoon sergeant in I Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Regiment. Sgt Lopez was in M Company. I heard many stories about Jose Lopez from my uncle. On Dec. 16, 1944, the German Wehrmacht unleashed their Ardennes Offensive, the Battle of the Bulge.
The next day, the 23rd Regiment stopped a massive German onslaught which threatened to destroy the 23rd Regiment and much of the 2nd Division. Manning a .30 caliber machine gun, a “light .50,” as my uncle called it, Jose Lopez killed 132 Germans, mowing them down without pity. But he single-handedly saved the 23rd Regiment.
He was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman, joining the ranks of the 61 Hispanic men who have earned that highest honor. That so many Mexicans, Chicanos, Cubans, Puerto Ricans, and other Latinos have won the Medal of Honor is a testament to our devotion to the U.S.
The Marine listened to my story of Sgt. Lopez. Then he said some things which I immediately recognized as the indispensable context of Veterans Day. He talked about the profession of arms, describing the combat Infantry as a very sharp, shiny sword, safely ensconced in its scabbard until the nation draws it forth and uses it. There is one condition. It must only be used honorably. Never must that sword be sullied with dishonor.
But it’s hard to avoid dishonor when we’re fighting civilian insurgents, as we did in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Once dishonored, a military force loses its edge. It might still function but it loses its effectiveness. The Marine veteran continued.
“Military professionalism means that you are trained to be a killer. Civilians may want to honor us on Veterans Day, but if they only knew that our purpose is to become the most lethal warriors they would not be so ready to celebrate Veterans Day. We are the sharp edge of the sword, but to keep that edge we only attack other armies, and only when society, in whose name we fight, asks us to do it.”
I understood him. We honor soldiers and veterans, but often conveniently forget that we are honoring those we have prepared to carry out the greatest acts of lethality, mercilessness, ruthlessness, even brutality, just as Sgt. Jose Mendoza Lopez did on Dec. 17, 1944. This is what combat in modern war is all about.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. He teaches Mexico/U.S. Border Studies and U.S. Military History. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.