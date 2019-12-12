Thursday is the feast of Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe, Our Lady of Guadalupe, as the Catholic Church knows her. This feast is significant in modern times because it is a social and cultural event as much as it is religious.
To understand Mexican society, and U.S. Southwest culture, we need to know something about this beautiful icon, believed to be miraculously portrayed on la tilma, the maguey fiber cloak of the Indian Juan Diego. The apparition of Guadalupe, so named by the Spanish priests because she reminded them of their own Moorish virgin of Guadalupe back in Spain, is even a political commemoration because it marks the creation of a modern Mexican identity and the spirit of rebellion and independence, much like the American spirit of 1776. Mexicans marched under the banner of Guadalupe, the brown-skinned, Native American manifestation of the Catholic Virgin Mary, during their war against the imperialistic Spaniards who had ruled Mexico since el conquistador Hernan Cortez had vanquished the Aztecs in 1521. At midnight on Sept. 15, 1810, the parish priest of the small town of Dolores, Padre Miguel Hidalgo, raised El Grito, The Cry. The good padre rang his church bells and yelled, “Viva la Virgen de Guadalupe! Abajo con mal gobierno!” — “Long Live the Virgin of Guadalupe! Down with bad government!” when he launched the bloody uprising against the Spanish elite who had oppressed Mexico for 300 years. It started with high hopes for a long-suffering people, but it proved to be a frozen revolution because Mexico is still looking for a good government.
For Mexicans, Chicanos (Mexican Americans), for Latinos in general, as well as for Anglo Americans, Guadalupe represents God’s intervention to correct historical wrongs. The belief in divine intervention is strongly rooted in traditional societies and that is still how modern Mexicans regard her. She is the intercessor who advocates for indigenous peoples, and for all peoples of the Americas, against the devastation of European imperialism, which had a much more tragic effect on Mexico and Latin America than on the United States.
The feast of Guadalupe is a joyous occasion, but as in all things Mexican there is a bitterness, a hidden river of blood and tears underneath the joy. The Virgin of Guadalupe understood this.
Unlike the usual pattern of Marian apparitions, she came not to exhort sinners to repentance, nor to warn of looming disasters, as at Fatima in 1917 when she foretold the destruction of nations during WWII, or at Medjugorje when she warned of the coming Balkan war of the 1990s, but as a loving mother, to console the remnants of the Aztecs at the end of a very sad chapter in their history.
Historians have long noted the extremely bloody nature of the Spanish conquest of Mexico. We have an eyewitness account in the tale told by an old soldier, Bernal Diaz del Castillo, who had been one of the soldiers of Cortez in 1519-1521. In his book, “The Discovery and Conquest of Mexico,” Bernal Diaz recounts the amazement of the Spaniards at the sophistication and beauty of Tenochtitlan, as the Mexicas (Aztecs) called Mexico City. So overcome were the romantically minded soldiers that, Don Quixote-like, they thought they had been transported to an enchanted realm. But then came total war. In this war, waged by the Spaniards and their Indian allies against the Aztecs, Tenochtitlan was besieged and destroyed and tens of thousands of natives were killed. The cotton-armored Aztec Eagle and Jaguar warriors with their obsidian-bladed war clubs, no match for European weapons and armor, were trampled by Spanish horses and bitten by huge mastiffs, attack dogs trained to kill.
Thousands were enslaved, later to die in the gold and silver mines, and still thousands more laid low by European small pox and other infectious diseases to which the Indians had no immunity. A Spanish friar recorded that: “They died in heaps and because it was impossible to bury them, in many places their houses were pulled down over them and thus their homes became their tombs.” Even before the final Spanish victory in 1521, fully 50% of the inhabitants of Tenochtitlan had succumbed to smallpox, influenza, measles and mumps, about 250,000 people, out of a population of 500,000. Out of a population of about 20 million in Mesoamerica, 50-years after the arrival of the Spaniards only 5 million remained. Jared Diamond, in his book, “Guns, Germs and Steel,” tells the story.
As we should understand it now, the feast of Guadalupe is not meant to rehabilitate the Spanish conquistadores. They don’t need historical revisionism.
After all, they brought the Christianity that made Guadalupe possible. Nor is Guadalupe meant to undo La Leyenda Negra, The Black Legend, as the propaganda campaign unleashed by those bitter rivals of the Spaniards, the English, is called. But we should understand her to be always present, whether we are believers or unbelievers, as a hope for an end to suffering.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS, a lecturer in U.S. Southwest history, and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.