It’s that time of year again. The days are short, the nights are long, leaves die and fall, cold winds blow, and we are compelled to recognize that death is the only certainty in human life. We are resigned to the truth that life and death are two sides of the same coin. We accept that, however reluctantly, if we can just get past our infatuation with sense pleasures and the cult of youth. Eternal youth. That is how we express our desire for immortality. But autumn stops us short, and we are thankful to the creator that we have the life and death cycle of the seasons to remind us of our inevitable demise.
We have one holiday, Halloween, one day out of the year when ghosts are said to roam the world of the living. Halloween has descended into a profane celebration, loaded with pop culture kitsch. But aside from Memorial Day, this is the only time when we give a nod to those who have passed on, accompanied as they are in the popular mind by a frightening crowd of witches and goblins.
Some cultures on the other hand have a much closer relationship with death and the afterlife than we have. The Mexican Los Días de los Muertos (the Days of the Dead), for instance, is a time when our dearly departed come back to visit, to eat with us, to smoke a cigarette and drink a beer or a tequila with us, to talk with us, to enjoy another lovers’ embrace. If you are interested in exploring this kind of attitude and how it finds expression in Mexican culture, look at the Mexico City artist Jose Guadalupe Posada’s engravings of the man kissing the beautiful skeleton woman. The realization is that there is only a very thin veil between earthly existence and the land of the dead.
But what do the dead say? They say, most of all, “Please, do not forget us.” This is the closeness of the relationship that the Indian society of Mexico, hidden by a thin veneer of Spanish Catholicism, has with its dead and everything that the dead bring with them. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 9, dates which coincide with the Catholic celebrations of All Saints and All Souls, Nov. 1 and 2, people create altares (altars) dedicated to their deceased loved ones. The dooryards and entrances of houses are strewn with the fragrant cempasuchil flowers (marigolds) to guide the visiting souls back home. El ixcuintli, the little dog, the “psychopomp,” the guide for souls on their journeys to Purgatory, or to Heaven, is also welcomed. The altars are lit with candles, incense is burned, and the altars are adorned with the flowers and the portraits, possessions and favorite food and drink of the person to whom the altar is dedicated. No fear of ghosts here. On the contrary, people long for the presence of the dead and patiently wait to welcome them. To further honor the dead, the living make pilgrimages to the cemeteries, clean the graves and then sit down on the tombs and enjoy a repast with those buried there.
Some of these customs are now part of U.S. culture. Altars to the dead are now found everywhere. Pan de Muerto, pastry in the shape of skulls, is sold in the supermarkets, and rare is the community in the Southwest that does not have its annual Days of the Dead celebration. This is an example of the cross-cultural fertilization which always occurs when disparate cultures exist side-by-side.
Destiny has ordained that Mexico and the United States should lie together. Like a married couple who have a love-hate relationship, who quarrel constantly but then make up, their relationship produces some fascinating combinations. The Days of the Dead is such a combination, and the people who can celebrate that time, who live on the border, whether that border is seen as a concrete reality, or as a mental construct, have reached some accommodation with their dual heritage.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. He teaches Mexico/U.S. Border Studies and U.S. Military History. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.