I’m writing today to call a truce in the cultural war against mothers.

Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, and the influence of mothers in society. According to the History Channel, celebrations of mothers can be tracked back to the ancient Romans and Greeks and their festivals in honor of certain goddesses. We also can trace the roots of Mother’s Day to an early Christian festival known as “Mothering Sunday.”

We’re also told right after the Civil War that of Anna Jarvis, organized the first Mother’s Day service at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church — which serves as the International Mother’s Day Shrine today.

I bring up this history of Mother’s Day to show how motherhood has been revered in our nation for over a century. And I contrast that with the disrespect being shown to both mothers and motherhood today.

In 2021, the Congressional majority proposed to eliminate “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister” and all other language deemed insufficiently “gender-inclusive” from House rules. They would be replaced with terms like “parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling” and so on. It was pretty disrespectful since “mother” is a scientific, emotional, and familial reality. I wonder if the same people in Congress who don’t know what a woman is, are behind this foolishness.

Something similar happened in 2022. The National Educators Association proposed a resolution that would change the word “mother” in contracts to “birthing parent” for the purpose of being inclusive to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Defense of this move was offered up in a tweet.:“When we talk about birthing people, we’re being inclusive. It’s that simple. We use gender neutral language when talking about pregnancy, because it’s not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for everybody.”

This stance isn’t inclusive. As a mother who gave birth (without an epidural) it’s an insult.

Though technology may develop to the point of making an artificial uterus that can be placed in male bodies – the tech is not available now. Today and in the preceding eras, only Cis-gender women get pregnant and give birth.

Even though these proposed changes are annoying — they’re not the focus of this column.

What I feel is a cultural war on our nation’s mothers is …. Mother-Blaming.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In a 1985 scientific article, “Mother-Blaming in Major Clinical Journals” researchers looked at 125 psychological and psychiatric journals from 1970 to 1982. The articles they read dealt with the reasons for mental health problems. They tell us that, in those articles, mothers were blamed for 72 different types of psychological conditions in their children.

Some believe that mother blaming is directly related to the gender roles applied most often to parenting. They surmise that since mothers are most involved in the day-to-day raising of children that they must be the most to blame when things go wrong.

Perhaps but to engage in Mother-Blaming we must believe that the responsibility of oneself or other family members has no bearing upon health in general and mental health in particular.

Or we must have a skewed view of motherhood and mothers. The researchers relate finding a disturbing bias as they gathered data for their study.

“In the articles we reviewed, not a single mother was ever described as emotionally healthy, although some fathers were, and no mother-child relationship was said to be healthy, although some father-child ones were described as ideal.”

No mother is perfect but that’s not reasonable. Regardless of our upbringing, as adults, we must leave behind victimhood and turn to personal responsibility for one’s health.

This is hard to achieve in a society that has begun to uphold victimhood as a virtue.

Nevertheless, to achieve generational wellness mothers must be viewed as a biological, familial, and emotional support in an entire system of relationships that support children. In other words, we must honor mothers as part of a whole.

And let’s begin doing that by calling mothers what they are at all times and not giving away their status in ways that don’t make sense.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.