The Civil Rights Movement of the sixties has been completely hijacked. It has changed into something neither civil nor right.

Originally, the movement and its goals: full voting rights, fair public accommodation, and the ending of racial discrimination in law made sense. Today the laws we pass in the name of Civil Rights sometimes don’t make sense at all.

This may shock you, but we missed the core issue that needed to be alleviated. We tried to bring a political solution to what is actually a cultural and emotional problem.

I know that racism seems like the core issue — since throughout the 20th century the majority of our citizens were willing to mistreat anyone labeled as “other” based on race. However, we conveniently forget that “other” covers much more than race!

“Other” can be sex, social position and so many other things. Even within a group that is the same race.

With this in mind, in every sphere of cultural influence – some actually encouraged treating “others” as unworthy of common courtesy. The people from groups whom we now call “marginalized” (women for example) sometimes lived through pervasive and generational trauma no matter what race they were.

Bullying — not racism was the disorder that was the root of the problem. Like in the recent case of Tyre Nichols.

Passing the Civil Rights legislation treated the visible symptom of racism but left the invisible disease of bullying untreated.

The History of Bullying beginning in 1862 tells us that victimization was viewed by so many as normal behavior, that few protested the abusive behavior. It wasn’t until the mid-1970s that research finally began promoting bullying as abnormal.

Back then, Dan Olweus, a research professor of psychology, conducted studies and launched the first anti-bulling program in schools. Today, bullying is still so pervasive; 70.6% of students report having witnessed bullying in their school–and over 71% say bullying is a problem.

Adults are affected as well. The Harris Poll done on behalf of the American Osteopathic Association found that 31% of Americans reported being bullied as an adult.

In October of 2022, our U.S. Surgeon General — Dr. Vivek Murthy — discussed in a video the negative ways bullying can affect a person’s mental health. He shared how anxiety, loneliness, depression, or in extreme cases suicidal thoughts are on the rise among the bullied.

This is why and how the Civil Rights Movement has been hijacked. Ever since we watched the Black community “win” in a political move, we assumed that politics would help anyone subject to unfair lawmaking. Or unfair anything.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

But we didn’t stop the bullying itself. Abuse of all types spread into every aspect of our culture but especially politics.

Many of those hurt have quietly become bullies themselves. And the now toxic imitation of the Civil Rights movement welcomes them.

Hoping to address emotional pain with political solutions, we fail to deal with the emotional and mental health imbalances that mark all of our communities today.

Organizations like Stompoutbullying.com quietly warn us, “Bullying, in all its forms, … has become a silent epidemic in the United States.”

A movement that began as needed political change to help victims — today drives toxic behavior that makes those who disagree into victims. We see these new bullies and applaud their “fight” for justice.

Therapist and lawyer Bill Eddy once wrote for Psychology Today, “Bullies don’t negotiate; they make demands, they make threats, and they fight for them. They generally lack the modern skills of win-win… So don’t think of their demands as a form of true negotiation. It’s more like warfare.”

And warfare costs. Warfare rarely succeeds in compromise or successful negotiation on issues affecting marginalized groups. Or anyone really.

Look at the outcomes in our communities.

A once peaceful political movement has transformed into; defamation of character, harassment, riots, arson, assault and occasionally – murder. All while formerly truly marginalized groups (once bullied people) justify any behavior they engage in to gain real or imagined “rights.”

Friends, that behavior is not social justice. Or justice at all – it’s revenge.

We must seek individual and collective healing through therapy – to have any hope of moving forward to anything civil or right.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.