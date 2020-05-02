Is being able to stay safer-at- home instead of returning to a job or business the new “economic privilege” in Colorado?
Safer-at-Home is the latest executive order in Colorado regarding the coronavirus. The phrase means Coloradans should continue to limit social interactions (when they can) to just individuals in their household. It is also a call to wear facial masks when out of the home.
However, Safer-at-Home takes money. Which is in short supply for many of those forced to shut down businesses or leave jobs during our recent stay at home order.
In the rapidly changing scheme of Colorado’s economy during this pandemic, many workers lack “economic privilege.”
Over the past four weeks 279,199 initial claims for unemployment have been filed in Colorado. Many citizens have not received money yet. Others are receiving the funds, and it is still not enough to cover their household expenses.
Some families that did not file 2018 taxes and others (for a variety of reasons) have not received the stimulus funds. Others who received it have spent it catching up on domestic necessities.
Jack Strauss, Miller chair of Applied Economics at the University of Denver, has urged Coloradans to use stimulus money wisely, saying “The purpose of this money is to keep families fed, keep a roof over their heads and keep the lights on.”
Few will save. Even before the pandemic hit, less than two-thirds of American households had $400 saved up for a rainy day, according to Johns Hopkins University. This includes Colorado.
Charles Blow of the New York Times enunciated economic privilege in reference to COVID-19. Here are his words from a recent column.
“… we’re often forgetting the privilege that comes with the ability to social distance. You need a roof over your head to social distance. You need food on your plate for a long period of time. You need water to wash your hands. Above all, you need to have a steady source of income and preferably a job that allows you to work from home.”
Some Coloradans just do not have that.
These Coloradans must make terrible choices: Stay home and risk starvation or go to work and risk contagion. Despite their physical vulnerability, many Coloradans are anxious to get back to work at their jobs or businesses.
So why are some of us so unsympathetic?
We’re scared. With fear, comes shame or blame. Consequently, a culture of work shaming is sweeping the state.
On social media are various variations of this concept; “Go out. But it is fair for you and the people or kids you live with to be denied all medical care when you get sick and take it home to your family.”
This is a shameful stance to take toward any Coloradans.
The researchers from John Hopkins tell us, “It is well-documented that economic downturns not only cause human suffering due to scarcity, but also lead to health problems and increases in mortality. In short, the virus is lethal; but so is poverty.”
What is making some Coloradans so unempathetic?
Unfortunately, some of those who do not feel the crushing financial burden of Safer-at-Home do not believe (or care) that mental and emotional pain exists for those who work outside of home. For their health — those people need to go back to work at a job or reopen their business.
Isn’t the political power structure in our state supposed to champion working people? Of course, it is.
Lack of empathy toward working people is the very definition of “economic privilege.” It is time for some to check that privilege. And stop lashing out due to fear.
Fear makes it hard for people who are more afraid of the virus than economic devastation. Fear also makes it hard for people who are more afraid of economic devastation than the virus.
Fear is rampant. But that is not an excuse to be verbally abusive to those who cannot or will not do Safer-at-Home. It is also not time to condemn those who can.
This pandemic is hard for everyone. Try to be kind.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.