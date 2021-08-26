I’m floating 60 feet underwater, breathing pressurized oxygen from a tank strapped to my back. It’s clear from the turtle’s bemused gaze I don’t belong here, but he doesn’t need to remind me. The Vader-like hiss at every inhale, the sour rubber of the regulator, the clumsy plastic attempts to turn my feet into a crude version of his, all remind me I’m a visitor who can’t stay long.
This particular dive is a reef wall with a stunning drop-off. The water is a crystal-clear blue straight out of a Monet painting. Or maybe Gaugin, given my surroundings. Despite the water’s glass-like clarity, I can’t see the bottom. I’m told it’s a thousand feet below mine. Better if I don’t look down, it’s starting to freak me out. Look at the reef, Barry. It’s a lot more interesting.
Looking at a reef wall is like something out of Hitchcock’s “Rear Window”: You can watch the inhabitants’ lives unfold by peering in the nook and cranny of your choice. That’s how I found Mr (or maybe Ms) Turtle, hanging out in a comfy little fixer-upper of lava and coral. Maybe a foot or two away. A little different from a day at the aquarium. Now the tables are turned. I’m in her world, and she knows it.
If you want to surround yourself with the power and vitality of life on earth, go diving. It’s everywhere. In the iridescent green of parrot fish, the brilliant yellow of the tang, the glittering rainbow of the trigger fish that feed among the coral. Watching such wonders, you can’t help but marvel at the beauty and diversity that millions of years of evolution have produced.
Nor is color the only manifestation of the beauty and power of life you will find just a few fathoms below the surface. My dive master pointed out a fuzzy blob of silver in the distance. As we slowly swam closer, we found ourselves surrounded by hundreds of jackfish, shimmering in the sunlit water. Now I can definitely say that I’ve been schooled.
Sometimes, what life serves up is just plain weird. But that too is part of biodiversity. For the first time in my life I saw an eagle ray, more birdlike than ichthyoid, undulating through the water like some sub-aquatic Roomba. The only thing weirder that day might have been an encounter with a longhorn cowfish. Or, as my French host explained, the “poisson vache”. Cue the obscure Monty Python reference.
Seen in its natural environment, even the shark inspires awe. I told my dive master I had never seen them underwater before, and that he might want to keep an eye on me in case I freaked out. He told me not to worry, and he was right.
Apparently the lemon sharks, grey sharks and black-tipped sharks we saw don’t like strange creatures that move in stupid ways and make bubbles. They kept their distance, we kept ours.
The biggest one was maybe 9 feet long and 12 feet away. Pretty darn cool. Still, no plans to do a cage dive with some great whites. Not my thing. Particularly since I’m old enough to have seen “Jaws” when it came out.
It’s a well-known internet claim that Colorado has more scuba divers per capita than any other state. No idea if it’s true, but if it were it wouldn’t surprise me. Even though we’re landlocked, spending an hour as a fish is just the sort of thing a true Coloradan would enjoy.
Millions of years ago, our ancestors began to leave the oceans where life was spawned. Gills turned to lungs, better suited at extracting oxygen from air. Eyes moved closer together, no longer able to handle the salty brine of the sea (though we carry a reminder in our tears). Brains slowly got bigger and more complicated, to the point where they developed curiosity about the world. Eventually, they learned enough about it to return, for a short time, to that part of the world from whence they came.
What a wonderful story to be part of.
