Relax, everybody. Just because something is intelligent doesn’t mean it’s conscious. Something can be intelligent without free will, self-awareness, a soul, or any of the things that make us special.

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is revolutionizing the world. It recommends movies, songs, stuff we might want to buy, whom companies should hire, who’s likely to reoffend after release from prison, and much more. As recently noted on these pages, it’s attracting the attention of national and state governments.

As a computer science professor who’s had email for 45 years and got his degree before Windows 3.0, AI has been amazing and frustrating to watch. Amazing because of the tremendous progress we’ve made. Frustrating because we keep making the same mistakes. After all these years, society is still getting AI wrong.

We humans are proud of our special place in the world, and with good reason. But we’re also a parochial bunch, very protective of what we see as our special capabilities. That includes intelligence.

If you look at history, you’ll find scientists constantly being told “Computers can never do that. That requires intelligence/ intuition/ creativity/ etc.”. Then, once somebody gets a computer to do it, we’re told that means it didn’t require anything of the sort. Our critics keep moving the goalposts. It’s so unfair!

The word “computer” used to refer to a person who performed numeric calculations. After Charles Babbage demonstrated this could be done by a “mechanical computer”, such work became “mindless”, not requiring human intelligence after all.

So forget simple arithmetic. How about something hard, like chess? For years all the naysayers told us computers could never beat humans at chess. Playing chess well required “true” intelligence, creativity, intuition, and other uniquely human qualities.

And now that the best chess player in the world is a computer? Or that a computer beats world champion Jeopardy players? Well, obviously chess and Jeopardy don’t require intelligence after all. And so on and so on.

Why are we like this? Because our brains have, among other things, subsystems wired to detect life, intention, will, and mind in the world, for survival reasons shaped by evolution. They worked great thousands of years ago. But in the modern world, sometimes they get things wrong.

When Babbage fdemonstrated his early machines, witnesses described them as being “alive”. When we see a driverless car navigating our neighborhood, we can’t help but think of it as having “a mind of its own”. When we talk to Alexa or Google, we imagine we’re talking to a person. That’s your brain getting it wrong.

Combine this with our prejudice that only we humans can exhibit true intelligence, and you get feelings that AI threatens our humanity. You get novels such as Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and movies such as “Terminator”. You get panic, irrational regulation, Luddites, and who knows what else.

We get all this because we think intelligence is uniquely human. We confuse intelligence with consciousness. That’s a big mistake.

Consciousness and intelligence are not the same thing, not even close. Consciousness appears to be something much more complicated, something that emerges only in extremely complex systems, with much more sophisticated connections than any computer we are ever likely to build. So far, we have only one example of such a system: a brain.

For thousands of years, we thought that intelligence was something only humans possessed. Turns out we were wrong. No shame in that. We just need to let it go.

Alexa, Google, ChatGPT, all these systems may become more intelligent than we are. Or perhaps that’s happened. That’s OK. Our special place in the universe is not threatened by their existence. After all, who built them?

Barry Fagin is senior fellow in technology policy at the Independence Institute in Denver, and professor of computer science at the Air Force Academy. His views are his own, and not necessarily those of the Institute, AFA, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government. Readers can contact him at [email protected].