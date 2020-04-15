It offends me that marijuana and alcohol have been deemed “essential” in Colorado.
But I am a team player. I want all of us to be able to endure this stay at home order. I am just skeptical that this is the best direction.
Under our order, residents must remain at home. One can only leave their home to engage in activities critical to the health and safety, of themselves or their family. Permission is also granted to go or to return from “critical work.” The statewide stay-at-home order will last through April 26.
Other businesses deemed by the governor’s order as critical include, hospitals, and clinics. Grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores also made the list.
Addictive substances seem out of place on the “essential” list.
My offense has nothing to do with moral judgement. Or personal preference regarding marijuana or alcohol. I am offended that our state is ignoring established pandemic protocols.
The Centers for Disease Control website clearly states to avoid alcohol and drugs. It doesn’t get plainer than that.
An article in Healthline shares that, “Marijuana and other inhaled substances including cigarettes and e-cigarettes, or vaping devices can be acutely dangerous because of the stress they place on the pulmonary system.”
This article continues, “Alcohol, like other substances, can affect the general health of the body, leading to … a weakened immune system. Individuals should be instituting behaviors that will fortify their health and help keep them protected from the virus.”
The health community appears to be united in this view.
This week, Surgeon General Jerome Adams caused some controversy when he reiterated that it was important for communities of color to adhere to the White House task force’s guidance — a caution to avoid alcohol and drugs.
When asked to clarify, Adams said that his instructions to avoid alcohol and drugs was not only for communities of color, but for all Americans, particularly those at high risk and with chronic illnesses.
The edict of the White House Task Force is not new. During a pandemic, we are supposed to engage in behaviors that slow the spread of disease.
Consequently, liquor stores and recreational marijuana were initially not considered “essential” business in Colorado. They were ordered to close. After seeing large lines at liquor stores and recreational marijuana outlets, Denver political leadership acquiesced to the public demand for the substances.
We were told that the reason for the change in business status was to prevent further “runs” on the substances as shoppers refused to comply to the 6 feet social distancing order. As a compromise, the items will on be for sale for at home consumption. Citizens are instructed that while purchasing social distancing and mask wearing should be practiced.
This compromise appears to satisfy the order. The problem is, no matter where the items are consumed, overuse of them damages the lungs and/or the immune system.
It is strange that we are supporting industries that bring harm while sacrificing of the income of so many other industries. And sacrificing income from industry brings harm, too. So why are we doing this?
In 2015, Colorado ranked No. 1 in the nation for consumption of alcohol and marijuana. The truth is that as a state we are unable to address a massive need for mental health or substance abuse treatment.
We simply cannot afford a large influx of drug and alcohol patients in withdrawal at hospitals. Colorado has been able to accommodate the COVID-19 but admitting additional patients in distress could crowd hospitals.
So, ironically as a state we are supporting the growth of addiction in the name of increasing the public health. That is not a fit for current or past pandemic guidelines.
Even so, I understand why we deemed the businesses as “essential.” Just don’t expect me to like it.
I hope that when COVID-19 is under control, that we are not having a statewide epidemic of substance abuse or a resurgence of the disease among those with substance-damaged immune systems and lungs.
I guess that we shall see.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.