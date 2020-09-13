Gun rights supporters all over the state are in an uproar. It’s the gun debate — again. However, the fuss this time is over a Nerf gun.
Yes, a toy gun with Zombie Hunter painted on it, is causing protest by parent rights advocates, privacy advocates and gun rights advocates across the state. Unbelievably, a Colorado school suspended a child and sent law enforcement officers to his family’s home. This was a response after the child “waved” a toy gun on screen during a virtual class, according to news reports.
Curtis Elliott — the child’s father was shown the video of the incident by a sheriff’s deputy. He told FOX31 the video shows his son sitting at home on the couch, when the boy picks up the toy gun and moves it from one side to the other. It seemed that the child did not even realize that his teacher or fellow students saw him move the toy.
This recording — of a Nerf gun — was done without the parent’s knowledge or permission. Law enforcement and school officials saw the green neon side of the gun, the orange tip and even the manufacturer information about the toy on its side.
Some reports say that law enforcement officers were sent out to verify that the gun was indeed a toy. They were also asked to warn the child against showing it on the computer screen again.
No laws were broken so why send law enforcement?
Meanwhile, neither parent knew that law enforcement was being sent to their home. Neither parent knew that their child was being suspended by the school. In addition, neither parent knew the school was recording their son’s virtual class.
When asked if recording students was a board-approved policy for Widefield District 3 their representative said, “At this time we do not yet have a policy for recording classes. The platforms we use for distance learning have the feature to record classes for educational purposes. During our first week of school, as teachers were becoming more familiar with the platforms, some classes were recorded primarily to take attendance.”
Sam Briggs, APR, Director of Communication at Widefield School District 3 continues telling us, “It was not our intention to record classes, therefore parents were not directly notified. We are not recording classes at this time, and if that practice changes parents and students will be notified.”
First of all, if the intent was not to record, why wasn’t the recording apparatus turned off after attendance? Also, why was the sheriff allowed to record it a second time? Finally why couldn’t the recording be released to the parents when they asked for it from Widefield District 3 officials?
And why can’t the parents, or the public see the recorded evidence?
Widefield District 3 is intimidating these parents. In Widefield District 3, a teacher is authorized to immediately remove a student from the teacher’s classroom if the student’s behavior:
1. violates the code of conduct adopted by the board;
2. is dangerous, unruly, or disruptive; or
3. seriously interferes with the ability of the teacher to teach the class or other students to learn.
None of these rules were violated. In fact, upon further examination of the board-approved policy their action does not fit the guidelines for suspension either.
It is not the board-approved policy of Widefield School District 3 to suspend a child for bringing a toy to class. The inappropriate discipline was done out of the irrational fear of guns.
Those involved ignored clear evidence that exonerated this child from wrongdoing. Then they chose to use law enforcement to intimidate the parents into complying with the inappropriate suspension.
Shame on you, Widefield District 3.
The communication from Widefield District 3 claims, “Our intent was to ensure the well-being of all the students involved. We regret the inadvertent fear caused for the family by the law enforcement wellness check …”
Stop lying. Widefield District 3 — own your actions and apologize at once. Then and only then will you be able to live up to your words, “We seek to work together with the family on this issue moving forward.”
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.