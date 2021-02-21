It’s a peaceful place, and we’re not used to dealing with social discontent in Colorado Springs.
In fact, if anybody dares to criticize our town for common urban problems, such as the way we deal or don’t deal with the homeless, our lack of affordable housing, or even for that most common of all problems, the potholes in the streets, we get uncomfortable. And when some “activist” speaks up about that most taboo of all subjects — racism — we quickly label that person a troublemaker.
This kind of complacency is not always bad. We don’t need to get upset about things like potholes that defy easy fixes. And many will say that we are fortunate in that the racism here is milder than it is in other places. But it does exist, and as the song says, “the times they are a-changin.” Whether we like it or not, we have some fixing to do. And we need to do it while there is still time because big city problems are slowly but surely coming our way,
The Black Lives Matter protests last summer pointed to the need to reform the police. Our police did not respond in the best way to the most serious unrest this town has faced. And, yes, it had to do with racism.
It’s important to understand this and to fix the problem because last summer’s protests will repeat. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. We need to act, not hunker down in that good old Colorado Springs way and think that if we just ignore the problem long enough it will go away by itself.
The police, the sheriff, the City Council and the mayor recognize this. That’s why we now have citizens’ groups addressing police policies in both the city and the county. These groups may or may not succeed in effecting change, but it’s a good start.
These groups exist because we have a reservoir of goodwill that we can tap into proactively to solve problems.
This is not the place to debate the Black Lives Matter movement, pro or con. But one thing is clear: too many unarmed Black men are killed by the police. What are we going to do to stop this or at least lessen its occurrence? To do this we need reform.
Now, please don’t get scared about that “R” word. Over time, every human institution needs to change, to get better. That’s what “reform” is. And, remember, reform is almost always better than “revolution.” Revolution is when you destroy something considered corrupt and replace it with something that you hope is better. We’re not at that point here and I hope that we will never be.
We can focus on one change, one reform. Without defunding the police, or any other such reaction anathema to conservatives, we can do one powerful thing to bring our community, Blacks, Latinos, whites, and our sworn protectors, the police, closer together. We can demilitarize the police.
We can get them out of the camouflage fatigues, the kevlars, the big shields, and the body armor. We can take away the weapons of war. We can leave the MRAPS, the Bear Cats, all the Army paraphernalia back at the police building.
Bring those things out only when absolutely necessary, as in stand-offs with armed suspects, such as the Planned Parenthood siege. But not to face down, to intimidate, to threaten peaceful citizens exercising their First Amendment rights.
The threat of militarized force (and we hope it never happens here) the actual use of such lethal weaponry is especially provocative and likely to cause violence to erupt where it probably would not have happened. This is why we need to be conscious of racism, especially when the protestors are Black Lives Matter people.
Remember, African Americans are very, very sensitive to unequal treatment. Can you blame them? They’ve endured so much of that during 400 years in this country.
And they want it to stop.
Of course, this is not the only reform we need. The police have to be trained in de-escalation, in community relations, in more effective communication, and many more skills.
This is just the beginning. Ultimately, the whole police culture has to be reformed.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D, is the former director of the ethnic studies program at UCCS. He is a long-time community activist and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.