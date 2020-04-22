This was the headline running in the news cycle this week: “Black communities being hit hard by coronavirus”. I wanted to understand more, so I went to read the data.
I found that in Colorado, African Americans make up about 3.9% of the state’s population, but according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, they account for 7% of the state’s COVID-19 cases and about 6.8% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths. We are told that these percentages show us that African American citizens in Colorado are overrepresented in coronavirus illnesses and deaths.
I do not understand how CDPHE reached that conclusion for a variety of reasons.
According to our Gov. Jared Polis, the data available in his April 9 news conference only accounts for 75% of reported COVID-19 cases in Colorado. He received the unfinished data from the CDPHE. The agency left 25% of the cases with an unknown race or ethnicity out of the research.
If we were in school and turned in 75% of data on a project — a teacher would demand that we finish the research. But when it comes to COVID–19, our state government has turned in an incomplete report unworthy of a passing grade, while passing it off as complete truth.
On April 9, the black community in Colorado had 363 cases and 17 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. On the same date, the white community had 3,064 cases and 172 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
In Colorado, white cases, and deaths by COVID–19 — are 10 times that of black cases and deaths by COVID–19.
Yet we have had headlines all over the state claiming that the black community is the hardest hit. I am sure that the 172 white families in Colorado (compared to the 17 black families in Colorado) with dead members would disagree.
I apologize if my bluntness offends you. I feel deeply the death or illness of any of our citizens. But we should not make the priceless value of human life about race.
Unfortunately, recent headlines show us that toxic politicians and media are politicizing race during these life and death circumstances of COVID-19. The CDPHE and our governor have disseminated incomplete research that completely ignores the racial group that has lost the most members to illness and death by the coronavirus.
I understand the practice of interpreting a percentage to present a racial disparity concept. However, when you compare 17 deaths to 172 deaths by the coronavirus, one has to say percentage be damned. We are talking about lives here.
It is shameful this “racial disparity” is a news story. We should not pretend that the black community is suffering the most within this issue in Colorado where they are not. In other areas, this might be different.
The COVID–19 cases are being presented to the community in a political and race dividing way. Sometimes this tactic works. An example of this would be how percentage (disparity) is used to paint the black community as criminal, unemployed or drug users.
The percentage (disparity) is used by toxic politicians to try to get their base to sympathize with the black community for its perceived problems. It just never works out that way.
Instead, what happens with racial disparity is that public sympathy goes to whites and public opinion against blacks. This is where the most egregious black stereotypes come from. This reaction is not limited to party.
Racializing COVID-19 by percentages will backfire.
Black Coloradans will fight against being portrayed as carriers of a deadly and contagious virus. They will lash out against those who tell these stories that make racism worse during this pandemic.
This reaction will not be limited by party.
White Coloradans — the group falling victim to 10 times the illness and death (compared to the black community) will realize that their COVID-19 issues are being ignored by the media and politicians who should help them. They will lash out, too.
This reaction will not be limited by party either.
Racializing COVID-19 has the potential to change the political landscape of Colorado. Some of that will be in unexpected ways.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.