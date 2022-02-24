I’ve just finished watching to the official broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent meeting with his Security Council. It was, for lack of a better word, a bizarre spectacle. A madman surrounded by madmen, all saying mad things the madman wants to hear as everybody in the room tries to outmad everybody else. A live performance of the Theater of the Absurd, weirder than any David Lynch film.
For those of you not familiar with the situation in Ukraine, a few years two regions in the east were overthrown by Russian-backed separatist rebels. These regions, Donetsk and Lugansk, became disputed territory, officially recognized by exactly no one.
That situation changed a few days ago, when Putin met with his Security Council. He made the case for recognizing the “People’s Republic of Donetsk” and the “People’s Republic of Lugansk”, then asked his council for a vote. Surprise surprise! Every single member was in favor. Who knew? That in turn paved the way for Russian troops to move in, in the guise of “peacekeeping forces.”
All the worst aspects of paranoia and disregard of reality were on display in that meeting. Putin claiming persecution of ethnic Russians in Eastern Ukraine. Dmitri Medvedev, the prime minister, saying that Donetsk and Lugansk are territories “Ukraine doesn’t need”, merely being used as bargaining chips by the West. Since when does one country get to decide the needs of another?
And of course we heard from good ol’ Nikolai Petrushev, secretary of the Security Council. A hawk who could make a T-Rex look peaceful, he’s convinced that the trouble in Ukraine is America’s fault. The idea that Ukraine’s citizens might genuinely want to decide their destiny seems to be completely unfathomable.
Our strategy in Ukraine, according to him, is to break up the Russian Federation. Now there’s a realistic policy objective for a country that clearly has nothing better to do. Not to mention how popular such a policy must be in a country where many of its inhabitants would struggle to find Russia on a map. Let alone Ukraine.
If you’re hearing paranoia and obsession with the West, go to the head of the class. Putin came up through the KGB, stationed in Germany when the Wall fell. His memories of that time have clearly influenced his attitude toward the West.
But Russia has a long history of fear and suspicion of the West. Peter the Great built St. Petersburg so Russia could “show its rear end to the West” (the Russian term is a little more colorful). Two hundred years later, Tsar Alexander III famously declared “Russia has two friends: its army and navy.” Finally, let’s not forget Russia lost 27 million lives fighting Germany in WW2. That’s not something any country forgets easily.
But there’s more to it than that. A prosperous, capitalist democracy on Russia’s border is a threat to the crony totalitarian system Putin has constructed. Putin knows that, and is implementing the only survival strategy Russia knows: 1) Use surrounding states and their populations as buffer zones, 2) Instigate conflicts there, and 3) Move troops in on the pretext of protecting ethnic Russian minorities. Think Transdniestria, Georgia, the recent protests in Kazakhstan, and now Ukraine.
The idea of peaceful coexistence and free trade with bordering countries is simply not part of the thinking of the present generation that rules Russia.
What’s next? As with any authoritarian regime, the best hope lies with the country’s youth. Gorbachev was 20 years younger than his predecessor. That’s why he was able to end the stagnation and repression of the Brezhnev era.
Similarly, Putin and his cronies will have to retire and fade away to make room for a new generation of leaders, one that is truly committed to peace and prosperity of the Russian people.
Russia is a long-suffering nation, one that deserves better than its leaders have given them.
Until then, fasten your seat belts. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.
Barry Fagin is senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. A two-time Fulbright Scholar to the Russian Federation and a fluent Russian speaker, he has taught and lectured at Russian universities. His wife was born in Donetsk and is visiting family in eastern Ukraine.