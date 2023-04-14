Did you know? Recently, 23.5 million federal dollars were added to the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program here in Colorado.

The program most often called LEAP pays part of the utility bills for families who cannot meet their utility obligations.

“To date our program has seen a 15% increase in applications over last year and the program has approved more than 74,000 households for energy assistance,” said Theresa Kullen, LIHEAP program manager for Colorado, in a statement to The Gazette.

The federal dollars being used this year to help lower income Colorado families is 87.5 million. Our representatives in D.C. are being praised for their role in obtaining the money.

In a news release making it round in the usual news stories Sen. Michael Bennet says, “No family should need to worry about how they’re going to heat or cool their home …” Of course, this is being quoted in the stories about the fed infusion of funds across the state.

I’m glad that we could access those federal dollars to help the most vulnerable in our state. Obviously, those families need help.

However, I have a question. Since when is a 15% increase in Colorado families unable to pay their utility bills good news?

The fact is 100,000 families requested assistance but only 74,000 received it.

I wonder if this means thousands (if not tens of thousands) of Coloradans have the lights and heat off in their homes right now.

I don’t want to be cynical, but how many more Coloradans need to be in the dark and cold before we consider this a crisis?

We are told in these same news stories, that the reason more families are in need correlates to rate hikes by energy providers across the state. We are also told that utility providers are experiencing an increase in the price of the natural gas that they purchase before it can go to Colorado consumers.

We’re also being told that we had an unusually frigid winter in which families had to use more natural gas.

What isn’t showing up the news stories is the rate base increases being passed on to Colorado consumers.

Or the record profits for these same utility providers!

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In March, during the second meeting of Colorado’s Joint Select Committee on Rising Utility Rates, the record profits were quietly downplayed.

Senate President and Committee Chair Steve Fenberg, a Democrat from Boulder asked the corporate representatives, “Why are we simultaneously living in a time where people are struggling the most to pay their bill and at the same time the utilities are making the most profits they’ve ever made?”

Good question.

Every rate base increase was previewed and approved by state regulators over the last four years. And because regulatory committees answer to the laws in Title 40, it appears that our Democrat executive, and legislative branches of Colorado simply forgotten about protecting our financially vulnerable families or seniors.

We know that the feds can’t cover all of the Coloradans in need due to these excessive utility bills.

We prove this daily as people in need are turned away from the LIHEAP program. Many in need are being told to approach charities to get their utilities paid.

And the nonprofit sector is also being overwhelmed by the need of Coloradans with utility bills that are unpaid.

Only accountability will help us to protect the most vulnerable in our state. I appreciate Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Weld County, who in this aforementioned committee meeting boldly asked what will be done to stop the skyrocketing utility bills.

“You can’t control Mother Nature. You can’t control the natural gas prices. But we certainly can control multiyear plans, rate reform, stabilization. I want to know how we get to clean, affordable, reliable energy,” Kirkmeyer said.

We want to know this, too.

Call the governor or your representative and demand that they move on behalf of the Colorado families who can’t afford their record-breaking utility bills.

You and I must amplify those voices before they end up in the dark and cold.

Let’s dare to protect Colorado’s financially vulnerable.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.