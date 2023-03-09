Propaganda. Brainwashing. What if we have been subjected to these practices all our lives?

Propaganda is the distribution of biased or misleading information used to promote a specific political point of view. Brainwashing is pressuring someone into adopting drastically different beliefs (from their own) by using systematic and coercive means.

In “Dark Persuasion: A History of Brainwashing from Pavlov to Social Media,” author Joel Dimsdale introduces us to the anatomy of propaganda and brainwashing. When asked why he wrote the book, Dimsdale says, “It’s our job to figure out what’s worth being convinced of and what isn’t. Maybe if you can be talked into something, you can be talked out of it, which makes understanding why … governments are so interested in exploring it ...”

The truth is that when these techniques are done best — being molded to the will of others feels like our idea.

No one has been praised more for implementing these techniques of mind control than Edward Bernays, often called the father of American public relations. Let’s use his words, “The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. “

Bernays has been hailed as one of 100 most influential men of the 20th century. He continues his thought saying, “We are governed, our minds are molded, … largely by men we have never heard of …. It is they who pull the wires that control the public mind.” An invisible government. Controlling minds. Are you alarmed yet?

Bernays — a nephew of Sigmund Freud — lived from 1891 until 1995. Over the years, Bernays pioneered the use of endorsements from celebrities, doctors, and other “experts” to strengthen arguments. He also brought to prominence the use of surveys, to better sell the positions and products of his customers.

The most famous users of his work was The Third Reich. Strangely enough in 2023, we don’t recoil in horror at the rule book that the Nazis used to kill millions.

Nor did the author of the rule book. Says Bernays of The Third Reich in his autobiography, “They were using my books as the basis for a destructive campaign against the Jews of Germany. This shocked me, but I knew any human activity can be used for social purposes or misused for antisocial ones.”

Misused. That’s an understatement!

Since 1945, Americans have come to accept the use of propaganda techniques like testimonials, and the bandwagon, as part of everyday life. Unfortunately, lying and deception can be the basis of these very techniques.

They were designed that way by Bernays. He once said, “If we understand the mechanism and motives of the group mind, is it not possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing about it?”

It is. In fact, I have an example. Let’s look at last year’s Colorado campaigns.

In 2022 ,Colorado polls in October confirm that voters are most concerned with the economy, inflation, and jobs. Fewer than 20% of Coloradans were concerned with the categories of political violence, abortion, crime, health care or any other major issue.

Yet from October to November most of the propaganda from Democrats across the state was about abortion. Mail pieces were sent several times a week. The advertising in social media was at record levels. Television and radio ads also were bought in record amounts.

Voters couldn’t get away from the messages. They also received texts, emails and door hangers. All about abortion!

Systematically and by psychologically coercive means, Colorado voters were mentally pressed into believing that abortion was their number one issue. The 13% of voters who listed abortion as their top concern in Colorado in October 2022 suddenly increased to 27% in just a few weeks.

The cost of living (an economic issue) affects between 42% and 73% of Coloradans. Citizens in need of abortion are less than 1% of Coloradans. In 2021, our state performed about 12,000 abortions. There is no way that abortion should be our top issue. Too few are actually affected by it.

Welcome to the effects of propaganda. And without the constant references in political advertising, the economy (inflation and cost of living) is back to being the top concern of Coloradans.

I would like to end this column with a quietly prophetic observation by Bernays:

“Propaganda does exist on all sides of us, and it does change our mental pictures of the world … In fact, its use is growing as its efficiency in gaining public support is recognized...”

Indeed. I see it that efficiency in gaining public support. Do you?

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.