Criminal justice. This phrase is an emotionally charged one. Some see it as the fair disposition of those who have committed legal offenses. Others see it as “another brick in the wall” of an unfair system that locks certain groups out of receiving impartiality in court.
It all depends on your perspective.
The actual definition of criminal justice is — the delivery of justice to those who have committed crimes. So, in delivering the proceedings, the procedures and sentences of the court system, how do we achieve the morally fair state for criminals and their victims?
Here is a possible answer to that question.
It was a surprise to receive a call from the District Attorney’s Office in early December. It seemed that select community members were being summoned to court. We were being asked to witness a proceeding of some seriousness involving several veterans who had been on the wrong side of the law.
We went to the El Paso County Judicial Complex not knowing what to expect. We stood in a long line. Walked through the metal detectors. Some of us were searched.
We walked past people from all walks of life. Old. Young. Different races. The atmosphere was filled with unexpressed tension. Or fear.
Then we walked into a room ordinarily used for jury duty. Everyone was smiling and laughing. It didn’t seem like court.
You could see the defendants and prosecutors. Apparently multiple judges were in attendance but not a single black robe was spotted among them.
The room had a single podium. Chairs were set up for a large audience. There was a room with refreshments in the back.
This was court? Indeed, it was. We were at the graduation of the defendants of Veteran’s Trauma Court.
Veteran’s Trauma Court is a specialized part of the criminal justice system. The defendants are adjudicated by addressing the underlying problems contributing to their criminal offenses. In other words, it is a problem-solving court.
With one in six citizens identifying as vets in the Pikes Peak region, many of us are familiar with stories of soldiers who come home with demons that they did not go to battle with. This court combines mental health and/or drug treatment while the defendant walks through being accountable for their lawbreaking.
Less punitive than traditional court, accountability for actions is combined with quiet demands for getting healthier. Those who fail the program will be subject to the ordinary sentencing processes. That most often means jail or prison.
We watched as each of the defendants talked of what drove them to breaking the law. All admitted openly what they had done wrong. Then they talked about taking responsibility for their actions and becoming law abiding again.
There was a lot of laughter as the stories were told. Tears flowed openly as well. These defendants had obviously been rehabilitated. It was inspiring. Could this be the kind of justice that we need?
In El Paso County, there are other problem-solving courts, each with its own team. These courts are not the easy way out of lawbreaking. Those problem-solving courts include; Adult Drug Court, Juvenile Drug Courts, DUI Court, Homeless Outreach Court and Family and Dependency/Neglect Courts.
Dan May, our district attorney, glowed with pride talking about this specific program that started in 2009. Unlike many others, our Veteran’s Trauma Court accepts those with felony offenses. And the program has been recognized as a national leader.
Problem-solving courts are much more effective than traditional court. Recidivism rates among those who’ve graduated from the program is around 18%. This means that graduates are far less likely to commit a crime again.
This percentage is far less than traditional court systems. In those cases, more than 1/3 of defendants will find themselves back in court.
In this unique mix of case management, treatment and court accountability lies the answer to our question of how to achieve justice. We achieve the morally fair and right state for criminals and their victims in problem-solving court.
Now the question is — How can we get more courts to go the problem-solving route?
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.