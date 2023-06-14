Let’s talk about Pride Month. Instead of my usual column, I would like to amplify the words of a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Valdamar Archuleta is a community leader born and raised in Denver. He has been active in working with the LGBT community for years and is the president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Colorado.

I hope that you enjoy the perspective of a man who is deeply invested in the well-being of Pride and its celebrants. At the least, I hope that you are provoked to think about this important subject:

A monthlong celebration of Pride is counterproductive. I say this as a gay man who, at one time, was very active in the gay rights movement and organizing Pride Festivals.

Today’s LGBT rights movement began with the Stonewall riots in New York City on June 28, 1969. The next summer, the first Gay Pride Parade took place in New York City. Other parades also were done in Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Eventually, it became a tradition that June was the month of Pride. The goal of the gay pride movement was to acquire equal rights for everyone in the LGBT community and to assimilate into the population.

And although there are always things to improve, from a systemic level, the LGBT community has the same rights everyone else does. The vast majority of the population has no issue with LGBT people.

On the other hand, there are a small number of individuals we would still regard as homophobic. So, the job of activists and community leaders should be to work at changing those hearts and minds.

Does a month of Pride accomplish this? No, Pride Month makes things worse. Come July, most people, no matter how they feel about the LGBT subject, even allies and LGBT folk, suffer from rainbow exhaustion.

The delivery of Pride is also problematic. Black History Month is commemorated by remembering heroes of the civil rights movement and people who overcame adversity to make it to the top of their fields. The month has a sentiment of dignity.

Pride, on the other hand, is now celebrated by parading every stereotype of the LGBT community down the street for the public to see. Not to mention children are now being brought into the sexual celebration.

This representation of the community adds fuel to the criticism and negative comments from outside opposition, making it harder to defend the movement.

There is a place for observing the freedoms and victories won in the battle for LGBT rights. But it should not be a nonstop sermon shouted at the public all year round. The rest of the year, we should live our lives assimilated into our communities as living proof of the value of our diversity.

Community leaders can reach out to people and have empathetic and understanding conversations.

This approach will create a culture of mutual respect that will benefit everyone. If the goal were to effect change, this would be the strategy.

Pride Month is saturated with political undertones. Politicians and agendas use victim narratives to their benefit.

But Pride, as the name would suggest, should create a feeling of empowerment, not victimhood. Be that as it may, the political world will not give up opportunities to gain votes.

The freedoms we won over the years are worthy of celebration. When the extravagance of Pride outweighs its significance, however, it becomes a problem.

If the LGBT community, its activists, organizations, and community leaders want to improve things, they will think deeply about their game plan. Because what they are doing now is not working.

Some things can be improved when it comes to LGBT issues. But these changes must be made by transforming hearts and minds at a community and individual level through personal connection.

The advancement will not happen through divisive victim culture narratives, attention-seeking shock campaigns, endless lectures, extreme persecution exaggerations, mandatory language, unending acronyms, bizarre tantrums, abusive name-calling, virtue signaling, or bringing children into the conversation over sexual diversity.

Are the people who overreact to Pride just as culpable?

Yes, but I am talking to my fellow LGBT folk today. Until we are willing to make necessary adjustments to the LGBT movement and put the greater good over personal feelings, money, parties, and politics, Pride Month will continue to be counterproductive.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.