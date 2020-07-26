Jared Polis is caught between a rock and an antifa place.
He has the full authority to clear the “homeless” encampment encroaching on our state capitol, but so far refuses to do so.
Instead he threw his progressive friend, Denver Mayor John Hancock, under the bus.
If you haven’t driven through downtown Denver lately, you’re fortunate. You haven’t seen the carnage, vandalism, litter, vomit and fecal waste next to human bodies passed-out on sidewalks.
Polis and Hancock have surrendered our capitol city to a mob. Tent encampments housing a mixture of the homeless, the drug-addicted and antifa protesters seem to be spreading faster than COVID.
It is turning our once beautiful city to crap, literally. We are in a race to match San Francisco and Seattle in urban decay. It is beyond ugly. It is unhygienic, dangerous and horrifically sad.
And it is inexcusable. It’s as inexcusable as letting rioters deface and vandalize the state capitol building every night for a month and a half with complete immunity.
When asked by 630 KHOW talk show host Ross Kaminsky about the tent cities popping up around the capitol and the governor’s mansion Polis responded, “Denver needs to do a better job on the homeless...I’m not an urban issues expert. That’s what mayors are for and city councils are for. But I’ve seen other cities handle this more effectively. But of course, Denver needs to step up and do more.”
Polis is correct on all counts, and it is refreshing to hear him admit he’s not an urban issues expert (and it’s worth remembering he said that by the way).
And true enough, Denver has been bullied into not confronting antifa lawlessness and their bivouacs.
But the largest antifa campsite, the one right in front of the state capitol building, well, that’s all Polis. And as skilled as he is at dodging and misdirecting pointed questions, he must be held accountable for what is happening to the state capitol complex.
The buck stops with him. And he’d win big points if he’d acknowledge that.
Denver’s Civic Center Park has been the hub of riots, tear gas, and violence including last weekend’s antifa attack on a pro-police rally which bloodied police-loving organizers while, bizarrely, police officers watched on and refused to engage to stop the violence. (Note the word “inexcusable” mentioned above.)
But the piece of Civic Center Park that hosts the largest tent encampment isn’t actually Civic Center Park. It’s not city property. It’s state property, under the ultimate management and protection of the governor and his Democratically controlled Legislature.
Lincoln Park is a block long, rectangular strip of (formerly) green lush grass. It is boarded by Broadway and Lincoln streets, and Colfax and 14th Street. It lays on the west step of the capitol. And while it looks like part of Civic Center Park, it is part of the state capitol complex. It’s the state government’s job to protect it.
So, why is Lincoln Park home to the largest encampment in Denver?
State troopers patrol the capitol grounds, but oddly they don’t have authority to press charges against lawbreakers. For that they have to call in the Denver police. While it looks like state troopers might finally be granted some arrest authority to do what the Denver cops refuse to, or are ordered not to do, it’s taken a month and a half to demand that simple power.
But Polis can’t hide behind Denver’s lack of leadership and refusal to enforce laws. If Polis can’t cajole, pressure or embarrass Denver to clear the park (and protect the people’s house, our capitol) he has more than enough tools to do the job.
Gov. Polis has the authority to call in the National Guard, which governors regularly do to assist in all type of emergencies from natural disasters to crime waves. In particular, the Colorado National Guard has a battalion of military police centered at the Denver Armory.
MPs, unlike regular soldiers, are trained as police. Under a Polis order they could clear Lincoln Park and secure the capitol complex, keeping it free of tents. Then the governor’s complaint that it’s all the city’s problem might be valid.
Of course, this would require Polis to do something he won’t do — take on the law-enforcement-hating, antifa-supportive wing of his progressive team.
Jon Caldara is the president of the Independence Institute, Colorado’s free-market think tank in Denver.