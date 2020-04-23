If anything good is going to come out of the COVID pandemic, it will be the end of oil hysteria. Can everyone who said anything over the past two decades about how oil was too expensive, that oil companies ran the country, forced us to go to war, had America addicted to their product, that oil was a “national necessity”, or that Congress should “do something” about high gas prices, can you all now please shut up forever?
The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, generally recognized as a standard benchmark in the industry, is $.01 per barrel. That is not a typo. At the moment, a barrel of crude is worthless.
As of this writing, Chevron’s stock price was half of what it was two years ago. Shell? Barely more than a third. If the big bad oil companies are evil monopolies making money hand over fist and running the country like some sort of shadow government, they’re doing a pretty lousy job of it.
Oil, like anything else, is subject to the laws of supply and demand. Humans can and do use less of it when circumstances require, substitute other goods for it when it makes economic sense, and live without it when they have to. Far from being addicted to our cars, as urban planners have been nagging us for decades, millions of us are leaving them in the driveway and working from home. That’s why gas is less than 2 bucks a gallon now.
Yes, it took extraordinary circumstances for us to drive cars less. But we still did it, because circumstances demanded it. Addiction, as I understand it, means you don’t have a choice. Clearly we did. Doesn’t seem like addiction to me.
Can everyone who wanted nationalization of America’s oil industry also be quiet until the end of time? Most of the oil in the world is owned by governments. Look where it’s got them.
Almost three quarters of Russia’s exports are in the energy sector. Their economy grows or shrinks with the price of oil. Mexico gets about a third of its income from Pemex, its national oil company. Saudi Arabia owes about half its GDP to oil from Saudi Aramco, over 98% of which is owned by the Saudi government. These places are all economic basket cases right now, because their primary source of income is gone. Even when things turn around, would you want to live in a country where your children’s’ future depends on the price of a single commodity?
Car drivers ask for intervention in the market when they think gas prices are “too high.” Oil companies are asking for intervention now that oil prices are “too low.” Both are wrong, and both should be resisted. Prices need to reflect economic reality so that we neither consume nor produce too much. The fact that we live in such exceptional times means market prices are even more important.
This doesn’t mean that oil companies are benevolent angels. The historical record shows that oil companies have been involved in some of the most shameful American interventions in foreign countries over the past hundred years, many of which led to the nationalization of oil companies described above. This meant that emerging countries never had a chance to develop a thriving, private, domestic energy industry. Of course, whenever this happened, it was always done in alliance with the government of the United States. Hopefully, we know better now.
Nor does it mean that markets are perfect. That’s the point. Markets are the result of millions of imperfect humans making imperfect decisions; millions of intentions with results no one person intends. But those imperfections end up creating very valuable information that we ignore at our peril. And really, how smart do markets have to be to be smarter than Congress?
So please, enough about how oil is some magical essential good, that Americans are addicted to cars, that oil companies are the root of all evil, and all the rest of the petroleum-related nonsense we’ve had to endure over the past 30 years. Right now, a barrel of crude is worthless. In a few years, it’ll be worth something. A hundred years from now, it’ll be worthless again because we’ll have found something that works better. That’s just what we do.
In the meantime, let’s face reality and deal with it as best we can.
It beats ignorance.
Barry Fagin is a regularly featured Gazette columnist. He writes frequently about politics, technology, and public policy, and has won national awards for teaching and political activism. Readers can contact Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.