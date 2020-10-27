The American system of electing presidents is a bit strange. When the federal Constitution was created in 1787 the Founders were wary of allowing a full democracy to blossom in the newly independent nation. These worthy gentlemen were fully conscious of their position at the apex of the social pyramid and how easy they could fall from their lofty perch. Their greatest fear was of “ochlocracy,” a word from the Greek root, “okloskratos,” or mob power, which through the Latin phrase, “mobile vulgus” meaning the fickle crowd, has given us the English word, “mob.” The esteemed Framers did not want a “mobocracy” to take hold. Accordingly, they decided to limit the power of the people over elections, which they saw as the main avenue for the “demos,” the people, to exert power. For example, the original Constitution stipulated that the state legislatures would elect senators to the federal Congress. This was the elitist case until the 17th Amendment changed it in 1914. Clearly, the Framers felt that the Senate, designed to be a counterweight against the democratic House of Representatives, needed sober members chosen not by direct popular vote but by deliberative bodies, the state legislatures, who presumably would be immune to popular whims.
Similarly, the Electoral College is a mechanism to limit the power of the people. When we vote in a presidential election we do not vote for the candidates, even if their names appear on the ballot. We vote for electors, chosen by the state legislatures, the number of electors determined by the number of representatives they send to Congress, along with the two senators allotted to each state. The electors are ostensibly obliged to vote for the candidates who win the majority of the votes in each state. At least, that is the assumption. Some states have required it under force of law. But there have been many cases of electors choosing to ignore the will of the majority in their respective states.
We are the only developed nation in the world who uses this antiquated system. Why? If you read history you get an idea. The Framers wanted a buffer between the voters and the highest office in the land. They did not trust the people. They obviously saw the Electoral College as a way to prevent demagogues from coming to power. The legislatures, made up of elite propertied white men at the time, would select other men as electors who would overrule the will of the people if need be and keep out dangerous rabble rousers. It seemed to make sense back in 1787.
You would think that with computers vote tallies would be quickly and accurately known. We could do away with the Electoral College and the whole out-dated election panoply. We can foresee the day when direct elections will be conducted online, password protected, eye-scanned for ID, one person, one vote, results known in a heartbeat. Just think, none of the expensive hoopla we have now. But that’s down the road. For now the Electoral College remains. Proponents see it as a way for small states to balance the weight of large states, as a means to force candidates to campaign in small states and compete for the votes of electors. The fear is that New York and California will determine who’s elected. Yes, New York and California have huge populations and typically elect Democrats. But the heartland, the states stretching from Montana to Georgia, typically elects Republicans. This balances out the liberal and conservative vote nicely. No need to fear big old New York or California. There are enough heartland voters to balance them. And for those of us in Colorado, more or less evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, even if we vote for the loser in a presidential election, our votes under National Popular Vote would still count because they will be added to the tally nationally. And that can tip the balance.That is not what happens under the present system,which gives all our electoral votes to whoever wins the state even if that person loses nationally. It’s the same rationale we tell state-wide Democratic candidates about El Paso County. A Democrat has little chance of carrying the County but our large Dem base here, even if smaller than the Republican, can win the state for a Democrat.
We don’t need to get rid of the Electoral College, but we can require state electors to vote for the winner of the national popular vote. We can do it without amending the Constitution, by implementing the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, known as Proposition 113 on our ballot. This does not take away our voice. It would give us the voice we don’t have now.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS, and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He teaches American Literature, Southwest Culture and History,