You can’t support legal abortion and believe it’s murder. You can’t believe America should police the world and bring the troops home. You can’t support gay marriage and believe marriage is between a man and a woman.
I don’t mean that holding those positions violates some law of physics. It’s just that they’re contradictory. You could hold those views, but no one would take you seriously. If you hold one view and are a reasonable thinking person, you don’t hold the other one. In either case, one of our two parties is going to be filled with people who agree with you.
But sometimes you can hold views that require you to choose one of our two parties, even though the views aren’t contradictory at all. That’s because a two-party system encourages division into two sides. Nuance be damned.
I’m feeling this way after the death of George Floyd, and the chaos that has ensued since.
I hate racism. That it is a problem in our society is simply no longer debatable. The urge to group individuals into “us” and them is, sadly, a part of our biological heritage. Back when we were starving on the savannah, we gathered into groups to promote our survival. Groups that were different were naturally suspicious. People who looked like us, who spoke our language, who observed our customs were good. People who didn’t were bad.
But we’re not starving on the savannah any more. We should have thrown out that garbage long ago. After all, over the past few hundred years we discovered a more enlightened philosophy, one where all individuals have inherent worth, endowed with inalienable rights. These rights are innate in our universal humanity, regardless of appearance, customs or culture. To treat anyone as less deserving of those rights based on their outward appearance ought to be repugnant to any sane individual.
And yet, it is clear racism exists in America, particularly in the encounters of minorities with law enforcement. That makes me ashamed and angry.
But I’m also ashamed and angry at reports of looting and rioting. That’s because I hate destruction of property just as much as I hate racism.
Property rights are an absolutely essential pillar of civil society. Your labor belongs to you. That’s why slavery is wrong. Your body belongs to you. That’s why rape is wrong. Your mind belongs to you. That’s why totalitarianism is wrong. Your property belongs to you, because you used your labor, body and mind to get it. That’s why theft is wrong.
These ideas are indelibly linked to the Enlightenment philosophy that recognizes rights as something inherent in being human. When human beings are left to interact with each other voluntarily, through mutually beneficial trade, wealth is created and humanity flourishes.
That’s called capitalism. It is by the far the single most socially beneficial force in the history of humanity. It has lifted millions out of poverty and added years to human longevity. Ultimately, it’s simply what happens if you allow human beings to own property and to obtain compensation if someone takes it. Or destroys it.
I am not a big fan of wealth redistribution. I don’t think it accomplishes what it claims to, and I think it’s moral claims are dubious. I suspect rioters and looters think otherwise. I’m sure most Democrats do.
But without property rights, there will be no wealth to redistribute. Why should businesses return to neighborhoods where their windows were smashed and their property stolen? Why should anyone risk their labor, time and capital to create wealth if they can’t be sure an angry mob won’t take it away?
Unlike, say, being pro-life and pro-choice, opposing racism and opposing looting are not contradictory positions. I’d argue they stem from the same source: The right of peaceful human beings to be left in peace and pursue happiness.
Where does this put voters like me on the two-party spectrum? Where are the Republicans who angrily condemn racism and are determined to fight it? Few and far between. Where are the Democrats who passionately defend the rights of property owners against looters and rioting? Few and far between.
That’s a shame, because we must have both. Without property rights, we are economically bankrupt. Without confronting racism, we are morally bankrupt. I choose neither. I hope America will, too.
Barry Fagin is senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. Readers can contact Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.