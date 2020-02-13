Dear Mr. Bloomberg, I hear that you have opened a campaign office here in Colorado Springs.
Thank you for your interest in our region. You seem to get the strategic nature of where we are. Certainly, more than one president has had to make their way to the Oval Office through Colorado.
Welcome to the Pikes Peak region. Before we move forward, we are going to have to talk about some problematic things that you have said and done.
Sorry to bring this up, but we need to talk about your past policymaking. Under your leadership, in 2011, the New York Police Department stopped and searched black males between the ages of 14 and 24 more than 168,000 times —and there are only 158,406 black men in that age range who lived in the city you led. Not surprisingly, a U.S. District Court judge declared that the stop-and-frisk practice violated the Constitution in 2013.
The ruling is after many protests, lawsuits and revelation in stories by news outlets.
How will you uphold the Constitution as our president, after you have shown such willingness to violate it?
Some want to believe your apology, but you waited until November to give it. Right before announcing a run for president.
Also, Mike Bloomberg, you have said inaccurate things about Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Here is what you said:
“The NRA went after two or three state senators in a part of Colorado where I don’t think there’s roads. It’s as far rural as you can get…”
Colorado Springs and Pueblo are cities with large populations between 100,000 and 450,000 that have some rural residents.
They also have many types of industries including steel, technology and aerospace. Both cities are best described as urban centers.
And Mr. Bloomberg, we have roads.
In fact, our roads have potholes, which will take out all but the strongest tires. But we are improving and repairing our infrastructure so that all of Colorado is accessible by well-maintained roads.
Your inference that our rural citizens are not intelligent — is deeply insulting. Rural industries require intelligence and grit to be successful.
Apologize at once.
In addition, you are on record in 2015 as saying about black people, “Cities need to get guns out of this group’s hands and keep them alive.” Disarming minorities in the state of the Black Cowboys and Buffalo Soldiers is not an acceptable idea.
Apologize at once.
The recent news that you have used prison labor to make your campaign calls is not a match for our state’s work on prison reform. Also, using people who are not allowed to make more than $27.09 a month is a shame. I cannot see how Colorado citizens of any party can accept that as an appropriate campaign standard.
It is rare to see a candidate offend so many voting constituencies at one time. You have managed to be offensive to black people, rural people and anyone who thinks that prisoners who should be treated fairly.
I would tell you to apologize, but Mr. Bloomberg the truth is it is time for you to get right or get out.
It will be interesting to see what you choose.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.