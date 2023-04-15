“The Rock Island Line is a mighty good road, the Rock Island Line, it's the road to ride … " That was how folk singers and rail fans referred to the Rock Island railroad, which built its rail lines westward from Chicago to many points in the American West. One of those lines came to Colorado Springs.

Old timers here will tell you the Rock Island offered the only direct passenger train service from Colorado Springs to Chicago and points east. Book your travel on the Santa Fe railroad, and you would have to detour through Pueblo on your way to the Windy City. If you took the Burlington railroad, your itinerary would include going out of the way through Denver.

Only the Rock Island had railroad tracks that went directly east from Colorado Springs headed straight for Chicago. Your passenger train would run north a little way from downtown Colorado Springs, turn eastward over Monument Creek on a still-in-use railroad bridge, and then roll directly east toward the town of Limon and beyond.

For a number of years, the classy passenger train running from Colorado Springs to Chicago on the Rock Island railroad was called the Rocky Mountain Rocket.

The Rock Island railroad eventually went bankrupt. Most of the railroad tracks through Colorado Springs were torn up and scrapped. The embankment on which the railroad was built can still be seen paralleling Constitution Avenue. But some of the tracks are still there serving a busy lumber yard on North Nevada Avenue.

There is a move on, led by Tom Murowski, who lives in a neighborhood bordering on the old railroad right of way, to turn the western portion of the Rock Island route into a landscaped Greenway and add it to the Colorado Springs park system. You can best observe what Murowski has in mind by going to the corner of Wood Avenue and West Van Buren Street, heading west on Van Buren, and looking for the railroad tracks.

To facilitate the process of creating the proposed new Greenway, there was an outdoor gathering of city officials, led by City Councilman Dave Donelson, at the City Yard at West Fontanero Street and Interstate 25. Donelson had recently walked the Greenway route with city Parks Director Britt Haley and city Trails Coordinator Emily Duncan.

The first problem is the still-used railroad spur. Hopefully the Union Pacific Railroad will abandon the spur sometime in the next three to five years and then sell the land under it to the city of Colorado Springs for the park. Hopes for abandonment of the spur are fueled by the fact that only one last customer remains being served by that stretch of track.

As soon as the tracks are removed, the city will have to pay the cost of evaluating the ground under the tracks for hazardous materials contamination and removing the contaminated soil if and when found.

A second problem is a large concrete drainage ditch paralleling the railroad track. During heavy thunderstorms, large amounts of water travel through the ditch, which eventually drains into Monument Creek.

City storm-water manager Richard Mulledy noted that storm-water designs these days give floodways a natural look by adding attractive features such as boulders and plantings along the banks. An occasional waterfall also looks nice. There would be considerable material and labor costs, however, when adding boulders and fertile soil and plantings to the now all-concrete floodway.

East of Templeton Gap Road, the old Rock Island railroad right of way is the route of the Rock Island biker-hiker trail. As part of the proposed new greenway, the Rock Island biker-hiker trail would be extended westward all the way to a junction with the Pikes Peak Greenway biker-hiker trail paralleling Monument Creek

Along the way from Templeton Gap Road to Monument Creek, the Rock Island biker-hiker trail will connect with the Shooks Run biker-hiker trail (formerly the Santa Fe biker-hiker trail). Thus, an additional amenity of the proposed greenway will be the connecting up of three major city biker trails in a beautifully landscaped setting.

What a treat. The greenway will be a mecca for the community’s bicycle riders and hikers.

There will be many places to get funding for building the proposed greenway. Supporters will be looking to the Colorado Lottery, which supports outdoor open space and recreation projects in Colorado. Another source might be TOPS — the Trails, Open space, and Parks project in Colorado Springs. A national source of support could come from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.

Unfortunately, the city Parks Department has a $279 million backlog of unfunded proposed park projects. That makes outside funding a necessity.

Originally the city government had been talking about extending Constitution Avenue, a busy street with lots of traffic, down the old Rock Island railroad right of way to the intersection of West Fontanero and I-25. Following major opposition from surrounding neighborhoods, such as Bonnyville, Kitty Hawk, Roswell, and the Old North End, that proposal was dropped.

Now those established neighborhoods want to turn what was supposed to be a major highway into a landscaped city park greenway with a biker-hiker trail running through it. Tom Murawski and his neighbors intend to work hard at it.