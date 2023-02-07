“The police who killed Tyre Nichols were Black. But they might still have been driven by racism.” – Van Jones – CNN contributor

“(this shows) the use of force and brutality by five police officers.” — Theresa Dear – national NAACP board member

Enough with opinions! Here are the facts.

On Jan. 7, Tyre Nichols — a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by five Black Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. The attack ended with Mr. Nichols dying a few days later.

Police brutality isn’t new. The Chicago Tribune was first to use of the term “police brutality” in 1872 when they reported on the beating of a civilian who was under arrest at the Harrison Street Police Station. Both he and the police involved were White.

This trend continues today. Most police killings are white suspects — killed by White officers.

With little data on beating deaths, we will look at shootings. In 2022, 505 White people were shot to death by police in the United States. This compares to 216 Hispanics, 17 Native Americans, and 313 Black people.

Falling into the poisonous abyss of race is a distraction. Let’s take it off the table and ask — what drives police brutality?

Amnesty International suggests a variety of factors contributing to undue violence against citizens. They present inadequate laws, entrenched impunity and insecurity or conflict as underlying causes.

Are they right?

On the Department of Justice website, we are told, “Federal laws that address police misconduct include both criminal and civil statutes. These laws cover the actions of State, county, and local officers, including those who work in prisons and jails.”

The site continues, “The types of law enforcement misconduct covered by these laws include excessive force, sexual assault, intentional false arrests, theft, or the intentional fabrication of evidence resulting in a loss of liberty to another. Enforcement of these provisions does not require that any racial, religious, or other discriminatory motive existed.”

Our laws seem adequate. Is the issue in the enforcement of these laws?

Ninety-nine percent of police killing cases pass without the officer being charged and prosecuted. Most people perceive that if a police officer did something, he or she was doing it for their protection or the greater good of society.

Consequently, the bar for charging and/or convicting cops is higher than the bar for regular citizens.

But key findings by The Police Foundation’s national survey of officers across the nation are telling. The survey showed at times police officers both see and ignore their fellow officers while excessive force is used. This research possibly reveals this propensity among 24% of the 806,400 who serve as police officers, detectives, and game wardens.

We may have some entrenched impunity within some law enforcement agencies. 24% is not the mainstream of policing by any stretch but unaccountable officers can wreak havoc in the profession.

So, what about insecurity or conflict as a driver of law enforcement brutality towards citizens?

All bullies regardless of age or situation — use an imbalance of power—such as physical strength, access to embarrassing information or authority — to control or harm others. According to the stopbullying.gov website current bullies:

have feelings of insecurity and low self-esteem, so they bully to make themselves feel more powerful.

do not understand other’s emotions.

don’t know how to control their emotions, so they take out their feelings on other people.

may not have skills for handling social situations in healthy, positive ways.

Police bullying fits this criterion. So does the murder of Tyre Nichols.

NPR reported on February 1st that four of the officers arrested for the murder of Tyre Nichols were reprimanded or suspended by Memphis authorities previously for failure to report using physical force and/or failure to report domestic dispute.

Insecurity may be a factor in this case too. As reported in Newsweek yesterday, the Memphis Police Department is currently investigating a rumored connection between Tyre Nichols and the ex-wife/girlfriend of now disgraced Officer Haley.

Friends this tragedy is about bullying – not race.

Shenandoah Titus, — an internationally recognized expert on anti-bullying tells us, “We must stop weeping and start working … toward a society where all law-abiding persons... will come to trust the ubiquitous promise of police officers: “To protect and serve.”

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.