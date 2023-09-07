Colorado housing affordability is at an all-time low. Even if we don’t struggle personally, most of us know people who are.

And no wonder. According to SmartAsset.com, the average 2-bedroom apartment in Colorado has skyrocketed to $1,817 a month.

Meanwhile, wages are stagnant. Or worse.

As published by the Bell Policy Center in June, the median wage in Colorado, which was $25.22 per hour in 2023, saw a real wage decrease of 1.3% over last year due to inflation.

Workers cannot comfortably afford that 2-bedroom apartment. In fact, a full 30% of Colorado families and individuals are cost-burdened, which means that they pay too much for housing.

They need relief.

Recently, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive saying that it would boost affordable housing in Colorado. But what does that mean for the average Coloradan struggling in the rental or mortgage market?

Nothing. This “affordable housing” order only boosts housing built for extremely low-income citizens. By and large, this executive order can’t address the statewide housing shortage.

Let’s use Colorado Springs as an example.

In the February Colorado Springs Housing Affordability Study from the Common Sense Institute we learned, “The housing deficit in 2022 in Colorado Springs is in the range of 10,614 to 21,150 units. To meet population growth by 2028 and close the housing deficit, between 28,000 and 39,000 housing units will need to be built. That means that between 4,730 and 6,485 permits are needed annually through 2028.”

The Colorado Sun quotes Polis as saying, “It’s very important for the state to have the moral high ground. If we’re going to be asking local governments to turn around (building) approvals quicker and allow more housing to be built — get government out of the way and streamline their processes — it’s very important that the state leads by doing that first.”

I agree. Someone must get obstructive government regulations out of the way to build needed new housing units.

But this order by our governor can’t do that for anyone in the middle class.

Don’t get me wrong. We definitely should help the most vulnerable in our state. It is our obligation as citizens.

However, middle-class Coloradans are struggling with an average monthly mortgage payment of around $2,900 a month. Few can comfortably afford that, so we are obligated as citizens to help them as well.

Increasing government subsidized housing (generally rentals) will not make prices lower for homeowners or average earning renters in Colorado.

Why not just tell the truth? I am glad to model that for those who seem to have forgotten how.

With current conditions, our Legislature and governor aren’t sure how to help the middle-class with housing affordability. And no wonder. The only national model for housing — HUD mostly helps low-income renters. Or the homeless.

We must face the fact that all but local government is unlikely to be able to innovate new solutions.

Fortunately, Colorado’s Chambers of Commerce and mayors seem to be collaborating to increase the amount of housing that can be rented or bought at every price point. This can help the middle class.

They, too, will be asking local governments to approve building permits quicker. They, too, will try to get government out of the way.

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2023 State of the City and several mayors weighed in. Denver Mayor Johnston said “the city’s permitting process is so cumbersome to navigate it is driving up the cost of housing ‘astronomically.’ The city needs to expedite the permitting process.”

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said that his city has taken the position that it wants reform “and we want relief,” Coffman said on the construction defect law, which he says keeps developers from building more affordable condos.

Colorado Springs Mayor Mobolade said that his city lacks housing “that is attainable for people making between $50,000 and $100,000” also mentioning the difficult to navigate construction defect policies. Mobolade also said that he is looking toward funding to help the “missing middle.”

It is good to see such uncommon agreement about this issue. Localized private-public partnerships with less red tape might be able to innovate housing solutions. Maybe housing in Colorado will become affordable again.

Even for the middle class.

Rachel Stovall is a Colorado Springs event manager, entertainer and community advocate.