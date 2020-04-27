As is common in a country suffering from historical amnesia, the Fall of Saigon, April 30, 1975, and the end of the Vietnam War is lost in the past. But as soldiers will do, I have held on to my memories for all these 45 years.
In 1975 I still had my recollections, but I thought I had put the war behind me. For the most part anyway. I was working and living here, getting on with my education and career. But when the end came I watched the denouement on TV. From April 28 to April 30 I could not tear myself away from the television. People around me didn’t seem to care but I was fixated as the networks gave the kiss of history to Vietnam. Quickly the war became “history,” the end, the kiss of death that would slay the Vietnam nightmare. But not for me. I had a personal stake in the outcome of the war. I had lost too much in that place. The images of the chaotic flight from Saigon as the North Vietnamese Army closed in become irrevocably carved into my mind. The images of 9/11, the Afghan and Iraqi wars, the 2008 financial collapse, and now the Covid-19 pandemic are horrifying enough, but not enough to erase the earlier memories of the end of Vietnam, my war.
Ten years later, in April 1985, I decided to commemorate the Fall of Saigon. At the time I was working for the City of Colorado Springs Human Relations Commission, doing a lot of conflict resolution and crisis intervention. Back in those days the City felt a responsibility to help citizens caught in landlord/tenant disputes, neighborhood conflict, unemployment and job terminations, and, of course, racial discrimination. The effective Human Relations Commission is defunct now, but we need it again. Among those needing human relations help in this military town were hundreds of Vietnam veterans, aimless and rootless, lost souls unable to come home.
I wanted to help these men, my fellow veterans. I went to Richard Skorman, whom I knew from our days at Colorado College, and asked him for the use of the back room at Poor Richard’s restaurant, which he generously agreed to do. I put up posters around town and ran ads in the two daily newspapers announcing a gathering of veterans. We had a great turnout: dozens of men in faded jungle fatigues, Combat Infantryman Badges (CIBs) and peace symbols pinned on olive drab remnants of uniforms, the too-tight clothing holding in those badly used bodies.
We were sitting there, happy in our own self-acceptance, drinking beer and telling war stories, which is really the only way that combat veterans can heal their trauma, when in walked Che Guevara. Here he was in his beret, his trench coat, his little mustache, the whole get-up. He walked up and commandeered the microphone and proceeded to blast us as ignorant tools of Reagan, the CIA, the Nicaraguan Contras, and repressive regimes in the bloody civil wars in El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala. He had a point about U.S. support for right-wing dictators, but then he attacked us for doing our duty in Vietnam, blaming us for causing the war. I tried to shut him up, explaining to him in Chicano Spanish that this was a healing time and place for us. Did he listen? No. Finally, the veterans en masse got up and ran him out.
Of course, I knew who he was, a local Chicano activist who felt very strongly about racism directed against Latinos. He wanted to be brave, speaking truth to power, like the real Che Guevara in front of the Bolivian firing squad But he didn’t understand us.
We had no power, and we didn’t want to oppress anybody in Central America. We served because it was our duty and all we wanted was to somehow reconnect with society, feel good about ourselves and erase the bitter rejection we had endured at the hands of our countrymen.
We’re still trying to do that.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS, and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He teaches Military History, American Literature, and U.S. Southwest History and Culture.