On the MLK holiday, I attended the All-People’s Breakfast at the Colorado College. It was cold in the Ed Robson Arena that usually hosts hockey games, but people brought warm welcome to one another regardless of race.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” were performed. The usual prayer praying for peace in our deeply politically divided nation was given. Special honor was given to Southern Christian Leadership Conference leader Henry Allen, who recently passed away.
Every speaker — be they a high school student, college president or community leader — shared their view of Martin Luther King and how his work fits in their lives today.
This event like many others in Colorado, quietly messaged themes of beloved community, justice, inclusion and equity. Ideas purporting to be based upon the history of the Rev. Martin Luther King. The audience roared its approval when keynote speaker Dr. Mike Edmonds quoted one of the most popular of MLK quotes on Justice: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
However, this popular quote leaves out the other half of the original thought penned in MLK’s “A Letter From A Birmingham Jail.”
“We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
King’s vision of justice is a journey ending in healthy relationships among equals. The more one reads the works of the reverend, the more obvious he makes it that the national bonds that mark our nation should be beneficial to everyone.
The “beloved community” is a term that showcases this very thought. Yet, too often the practice of social justice in 2023 is so focused on lifting those believed to be oppressed — that it gives no thought to the quality of relationships created while seeking that goal.
Who will forget in 2020 the Black Lives Matter Organizer who attacked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (who is black) for calling the looting happening in the city, “criminal conduct.”
This organizer, Ariel Atkins, dismissed the idea that civil rights had “ever gotten wins” from “peaceful protests.” According to this leader — “Winning has come through riots.”
Contrast her attitude with the words of MLK regarding the beloved community,
“There is another element that must be present in our struggle that then truly makes our resistance and nonviolence truly meaningful. That element is reconciliation. Our ultimate end must be the creation of the beloved community.”
In other writings, King introduces the idea that beloved community is a result of winning the former oppressor as a friend. To understand his paradigm of nonviolence inherent in reconciliation we turn to his words again.
“The method of nonviolence seeks not to humiliate and not to defeat the oppressor, but it seeks to win his friendship and his understanding. Thereby and therefore the aftermath of this method is reconciliation.”
King clearly expected the nonviolent processes that he led to change not only the unjust people behind tyrannical laws, but those who fought the injustice as well.
“Our goal is to create a beloved community, and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as quantitative change in our lives.”
King never used the term inclusion, but he did tell us that, “Segregation is evil because it scars the soul of both the segregated and the segregator … It gives the segregated a false sense of inferiority, and it gives the segregator a false sense of superiority. It is equally damaging.”
These are words to be heeded in 2023, as too often new forms of segregation and division enter our political and cultural landscape.
King also never used the word equity, but he did admit to being intrigued with some left-leaning ideas. Like equity. His phrase spoken in 1961, “A dream of equality of opportunity” is often quoted but its companion thought most often goes unsaid. “… of privilege and property widely distributed; a dream of a land where men will not take necessities from the many to give luxuries to the few.”
The issue with quoting King is that politically — right and left — take his words out of context. We try unsuccessfully, hoping to fit complex spiritual relationship thoughts into political expediency. We forget the reverend behind the eloquent and spiritual words.
“And the kingdom of brotherhood is found neither in the thesis of communism nor the antithesis of capitalism, but in a higher synthesis.” — Speech to Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Aug. 16, 1967.
Let’s face it. We should leave politics out when we read King. His words aren’t ever going to fit into a field built on defeating and humiliating one’s opponent.
Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.