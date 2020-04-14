If anything is undisputed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s this: Our struggles are not unique.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) is joined by thousands of schools, colleges and universities nationwide who have responded to the crisis with a quick shift to remote teaching and working.
We have never seen a pandemic, nor any historical event, impact the country’s education system like COVID-19 has. Universities and businesses have playbooks for pandemics, yet reality has challenged them in ways we never anticipated. We respond to new facts and data every few hours, all while prioritizing the safety of our students, faculty, staff and community.
So here’s how we have adapted and kept UCCS working — remotely.
First, we focused on the safety and welfare of the UCCS community. We had no confirmed cases of the virus on our campus as the COVID-19 crisis deepened in early March.
Nevertheless, we cancelled events, closed public spaces such as the Ent Center for the Arts and athletic facilities, suspended university travel, moved faculty and staff to remote operations and asked our students to go home, if they chose.
Our 23 years’ experience of offering online degree programs came to in handy at a time like this.
In the space of days, our faculty and students transitioned to remote teaching, learning and research. We prioritized connectedness and creative solutions to moving fundamentally in-person experiences online. Beyond using our Learning Management System, our physics and biology professors film themselves performing labs, then share data sets for their students to analyze. Faculty members offer a mix of live and recorded class sessions, allowing students to attend class in real time, but complete work on their own schedules. Our academic tutoring and career services offices have moved online, and our librarians are offering research assistance and subject matter expertise remotely.
These significant adjustments ensure that our students can continue their education and work towards graduation with minimal disruptions.
I cannot overstate my admiration for our educators, both professors and K-12 teachers, who have made the quick shift to remote learning.
Many who have spent their whole careers in the classroom are now learning to teach in new ways. To help lighten the load, the UCCS College of Education is offering free virtual tutoring for southern Colorado’s K-12 students with disabilities.
Education is the foundation of our society’s future success — and I encourage each of us to reach out to educators across the region to thank them for their great work in trying conditions.
I want to give out a special shout out to our nursing and health sciences students and graduates who are preparing themselves mentally to serve the most impacted by this crisis.
The challenge with this current crisis is the uncertainty we face. In years we will see a clear beginning, middle and end to this pandemic — but today, we adapt daily and hourly to new data. COVID-19 forces us to be more flexible, creative and resilient than ever before.
We know our communities can withstand troubled times. As our alumni, friends and community have responded with an outpouring of support, it reminds me that crises can even bring us closer together.
My heart has been warmed by our campus community, from local parents who helped pack the dorm rooms of out of state students to our graduating seniors, who in a time of uncertainty have made personal gifts to support the next generation of classmates; the joy we share in helping others is stronger than the disruption we each are experiencing.
A road is harder to travel alone than together. I encourage our entire city to continue to respond to this crisis with compassion and foresight. After all, we’re all in this together.
Venkat Reddy is the Chancellor of UCCS.