In the most important political news you never heard of, Congressman Justin Amash (Mich.) recently announced his intention to run for president as the Libertarian Party nominee. A former Republican, Amash left the GOP out of disgust with its contempt for fiscal discipline, its xenophobia and racism, and its capitulation to power over principle in support of a president who cares little for things that used to be important to conservatives.
What sorts of things? Things like free trade. Amash is directly opposed to the president on trade, calling tariffs a “tax on Americans.” He notes that hurting some people in their role as consumers to help other people in their role as producers is just using the power of government to transfer wealth from one group of Americans to another. Liberals, of course, do that all the time. Conservatives are supposed to be different.
Cutting spending and cutting taxes also used to be important to conservatives. Something about limited government, as I recall. Amash was kicked off the House Budget committee because he didn’t vote with Republicans often enough. His crime? He wanted stricter limits on spending. He introduced a balanced budget amendment that would forbid government spending from exceeding average annual revenue. In a Republican-controlled House, that went nowhere.
Amash does swim against the conservative tide on some issues. As the son of Middle Eastern immigrants, he supports immigration and allowing more immigrants to come here legally. In his view, “If someone wants to come to the United States and work here and be a resident of the United States, we should make that as open and possible as we can.”
Amash also recognizes the failure of the war on drugs, and supports the decriminalization of all drugs at the federal level. He is on record as supporting gay marriage, believing the “real threat to traditional marriage & religious liberty is government, not gay couples who love each other & want to spend lives together.”
Amash is by all accounts the most principled man in Congress. He has on multiple occasions given up power rather than compromise his vision of America as a constitutional republic with a federal government of specifically enumerated powers. In a time when the principles of Democrats and Republicans seem limited to looting the public treasury in favor of their favorite interest groups, individuals such as Amash are few and far between.
The Libertarian Party is no stranger to having nominees who are experienced, credible leaders. In 2016, their candidates for president and vice president were former governors of New Mexico and Massachusetts. Their combination of credible candidates, social tolerance, and support for capitalism and free markets seems to be bearing fruit. According to the March issue of Ballot Access News, no third party in U.S. history has had as many registrants as the Libertarian Party does today.
The stranglehold that Trump has on the Republican Party and its resulting abandonment of limited government principles, combined with the Democratic Party’s increasingly leftward movement and embrace of socialism, is leading many Americans to give up on both parties and register as independents. Again, according to Ballot Access News, for the first time in history, America has more registered independents than registered Republicans. That makes their role in 2020 even more critical.
Where does Amash fit into all of this? Assuming he gets the nomination in November, there are a number of possibilities. His support for drug decriminalization, gay marriage and immigration, and his skepticism about the role of the military in nation-building could steal votes from Biden. He could also attract votes from veterans who are tired of Democrat and Republican willingness to use American soldiers in support of hopelessly corrupt regimes and delusional nation-building schemes. Similarly, his strong criticism of the president and support for limiting government make him an attractive alternative for “Never Trumpers”, as well as Republicans who still remember what thoughtful conservatism used to be like.
But there’s a third, more intriguing possibility. Amash could attract independent and previously apathetic voters who up until now simply didn’t care, voters who are looking for something different. Amash is young, principled, experienced and articulate. Given Biden and Trump’s known deficiencies as public speakers, Amash could mop the floor with them in a televised debate. Whether he’ll be allowed on the stage is another story. And while it’s painful to be reminded of how low the bar has sunk, Amash has one big advantage in getting votes from women: He has never assaulted one. If only Republicans and Democrats held their nominees to the same standard.
Barry Fagin writes frequently about politics, technology, and public policy, and has won national awards for both teaching and political activism. Readers can contact Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.