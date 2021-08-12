Dear Summit Family Restaurants,
Please, please, please sell Casa Bonita to Trey Parker and Matt Stone. I understand Casa Bonita has been closed since the pandemic, and that you’ve filed for bankruptcy. No shame in that, you’ve had a good run. But Matt and Trey are visionaries. They’re artists. They’re entrepreneurs. They’re creative geniuses who, through the wonders of capitalism, have created more wealth and made more people happy than the rest of us poor slobs could possibly imagine. Give them a chance to bring their magic to Lakewood.
Perhaps you don’t know Matt and Trey. They’re the creators of “South Park,” one of the most popular TV shows in the world. 24 seasons of ridiculously high ratings, skewering everybody and everything. I know they want to buy Casa Bonita. The Hollywood Reporter said so.
South Park had an episode years ago about Casa Bonita. One of the kids on the show desperately wanted to go so badly he convinced another kid of an upcoming apocalypse, just so he could take his place. Who could blame him? Black Bart’s Cave? Cliff diving? An arcade? Who wouldn’t fake an apocalypse for that? We took our family there, along with our best friends and their kids. What a great time! True, the food was a little dicey. But Matt and Trey said they’d fix that.
When the show came out in the late 1990s, cultural conservatives were freaking out. I don’t know if you remember Focus on the Family? They used to be a pretty Big Deal in the Springs. Their cultural critic said the show was “mean-spirited”, “deplorable”, and “should not be viewed by anyone”. They even put together a “South Park Education/Action Guide” to “help make people aware of South Park and its potential affect [sic] upon our youth.”
Pretty sure they meant “effect”, but who knows. I do know they wrote the guide to “help protect our youth from vile trash like South Park”.
As parent of pre-teens at the time, this bothered me a lot. Their mother and I used to sit down and watch the show with them. We’d have a great time. Some of my happiest memories as a parent are of sitting down with the kids at family dinners, riffing off South Park and laughing hysterically.
But it wasn’t just the humor. South Park helped us teach our kids valuable moral lessons. Adults are people too, and people make mistakes. It’s OK to question people if what they say doesn’t make sense. Sometimes people believe ridiculous things. Be kind, tolerant and understanding. All these and more can be found in episodes of “South Park.”
I ended up writing an article for Reason magazine about being a parent and a “South Park” fan. Even today, more than 20 years later, it still gets hits. More importantly, my kids are now young adults. They are also kind, considerate, thoughtful, responsible and productive members of society. I couldn’t be prouder of them.
Did I mention I met Matt? We were at a conference where I totally fanboyed him. He was very generous with his time, and even said some nice things about the article. Fun times.
Did you know Matt and Trey have Colorado roots? They grew up in Colorado and met at UC Boulder. The rest, as they say, is history.
And what a history these past 20 years have been. Focus on the Family doesn’t seem as obsessed with South Park anymore; a search of their website reveals no mention of the show. Maybe they’ve mellowed out a little. Parker and Stone have gone on to be among the most independent and successful professionals in media today.
Let them buy your restaurant. They’ll do wonderful things with it. And who knows, if they still have family here, maybe they’ll come back every once in a while and drop in. Maybe spot taste some sopapillas, walk around the dining room, talk to the customers. Perhaps I’ll be there with my kids, along with others who watched “South Park” in their formative years. I understand Matt and Trey are parents now. It’d be a fun conversation to have.
Barry Fagin’s family arrived in Colorado Springs in 1994. Two years later he was named a National ACLU Civil Liberties Award winner, a year before “South Park’s” first season. He can still riff some of the episodes with his kids. Readers can write Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.