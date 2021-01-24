You might be tired of Washington, D.C. but can we look at it just one more time? I have something to show you.
At this time of year, we often reexamine the words of the famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Words like these from 1963.
“Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.”
As you might recall, the group that MLK spoke to was being subjected to tyranny by our own governmental institutions. The unfairness had been enshrined as a part of American culture for so long, that most citizens hated Rev. King for pointing it out on the world stage.
I am not here to talk about race. In fact, misfocusing on race will keep us from recognizing the broad and inordinate control being levied against everyday citizens by government in the 1960s.
If we are not careful, we will miss the kind of control that could be levied against anyone regardless of race. Or against any race.
Back in 1963, in the name of unity — our government terrorized those who did not agree with their agendas. Race was just a cover for the unleashing of government-sanctioned terror tactics.
Misuse of power and authority by government is always about inappropriate control. Those misusing authority or power are gathering resources to themselves and excluding all but their close allies’ access to those resources.
Through this lens we see that in 1963, the highest level of our government — relegated those Americans whom they targeted — to loss of their constitutional birthright and even their human rights.
It was into this quest for an unacceptable level of power, that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and about 100,000 American activists converged upon D.C. to demand their rights. Throw away the rose-colored glasses about this crowd. These protesters were very angry people.
And it would only take a small combustible set of words to unleash the fire of violence in that crowd. A crowd that size could have easily rioted and looted burning down a lot of D.C. Or stormed the Capitol building.
Likewise their governmental opponents — people in control of law enforcement officers, intelligence agencies like the FBI, weapons, and the military were also very angry. If the protesters dared to cause an insurrection the response would be deadly force. T
he additional response would also be demonization by national media so that their cause would lose the sympathy of the American people.
At this point of opportunity for change and danger, MLK told his followers,
“We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force.”
MLK commended his followers to dare to meet hate with the spiritual force of a people united in purpose. He told those who felt that they were at the mercy of an oppressive power to elevate themselves in the service of their cause.
Angry or not, the protesters chose nonviolence. The world did not change immediately, but legislation that supported all Americans receiving their God-given rights was birthed within a few years.
It is ironic.
In 1963 when the reverend spoke these lofty phrases, he did so as an instruction and a warning for Black people who felt oppressed. But in 2021, in a country plagued by government shutdowns of jobs and businesses, financial instability, negative emotions and familial stress, what we used to call victim thinking is becoming “our” thinking regardless of race. Maybe government at some level is holding us down.
After the past year, many of us are surprised to be viewing our government (and media) with mistrust, and suspicion that we are being fed “fake news.” We might even be feeling … oppressed.
Blinded by race, we missed that we all might need to do as we apply MLK’s instructions. We need to hold up the “I Have A Dream” speech it up like the mirror it is. For all of us.
And act accordingly.
Rachel Stovall is a long-standing community advocate and grassroots organizer in the Pikes Peak region.