As the 19th century gave way to the 20th, I was on a number of occasions Peter Boyles’ guest on his morning talk show on KHOW radio. Most of our discussions were based on columns I had written in the Denver Post. But I still remember one particular discussion around Christmas time about a blue portrait of Jesus. Several callers were flabbergasted that anyone would be so disrespectful as to render Jesus’s visage in blue. That it was at Christmas time made it much worse, they said. Others compared the blue Christ to Andres Serrano’s infamous 1987 “piss Christ.”
The colors used to paint Jesus, I argued, meant so much less than the portrait’s meaning. Furthermore, I pointed out that American portrayal of Christ as a blonde, blue-eyed man was patently false. Jesus, a Jew living in Nazareth, would have been called a “colored man” in today’s America, I said.
In our heated discussion, some callers were adamant that, like most Americans, Jesus was a white man; to which I suggested that skin color made no difference to anyone. A few callers to the show thought I was very disrespectful. One asked: “Why don’t you go back to Africa?” Peter curtly shut that one down. I, of course, had no intention of returning to Africa. Not because of Jesus’ putative skin color, at any rate.
I bring the matter of Jesus’s appearance up because, even though it is Christmas time, we’re a society sadly mired in the matter of color and ethnic origins. The dislike and ugliness in our hearts against people of other skin colors or cultures remains an immovable rock.
Europeans changed Jesus’ skin color to appropriate him and for Americans he became a white man. Today’s powerful white Christians belie the fact that for centuries Christians formed small bands of wanderers who were hated, hunted and murdered. That is until Roman Emperor Constantine declared Christianity the religion of the realm in 313 AD. Over the centuries that followed, Christianity fractured into many branches — from Roman, to Orthodox, to Anglican, to our American evangelicals. Indeed, what we profess in America is a far cry from what Jesus taught and preached.
Christians took up arms against other Christians; from Ethiopians killing each other for power, land and Christian legitimacy, to Russians bent on destroying Ukraine. For the longest time, rivers of blood ran north and south on the Emerald Isle. It saddens me that we seem hellbent on forcing others to see the world through our lenses.
My personal Jesus is not blue, white or Black. He lives in my heart and in my thoughts, where he and I have a continuous dialogue. He uses words of wisdom and reconciliation; words of the New Testament that search for truth.
“If you love your enemy, you will never fear anything anymore,” he tells me. That I love my neighbors is a given, and to them I extend my hand. And because they too love us in return, guns and violence are never part of our dialogue. Jesus’ sermons, lessons, and examples to his disciples talk volumes to today’s problems and difficulties. Who could better the words: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”? Or, “He who is without sin can cast the first stone”? His wise words are logic encapsulated.
Jesus was a man of peace, and endless sagacity. Often when I read Socrates, I am reminded of the substance of both men’s lessons and profound logic. Their teaching about peace belied the fact that both of them would meet their death at the hands of men threatened by the bright light of their wisdom.
I know many of us will enjoy the season’s festivities without giving a second thought to the lessons Jesus shared with mankind. I also know that others will kneel before mangers around the world to remember the poor circumstances of his birth.
If in doing so we also remember that living among us are children and families as poor as the Nazarene’s, who also need a helping hand, then our songs won’t have been in vain.
Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships; co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies. He has written a memoir and a novel recounting Kenya’s bloody colonial history.