Good people of Iowa, don’t ever do this again.
It appears the app that brought chaos to the Iowa caucuses never had its source code made available to outside experts. Computing professionals call this “security through obscurity.” It’s a terrible idea. Who exactly did these people talk to?
Any program that’s even remotely useful has errors. Always. We call them bugs thanks to Adm. Grace Hopper, who found a moth in one of the first computers built. But if we’re honest, we have to admit that “bug” is just a cover-up word for “mistake.” The more complicated a program is, the more errors it’s going to have. Lots of us are working on ways to write code that is provably free of at least certain kinds of problems, but it turns out to be hard. Realistic ways for most programmers to do this are several years away.
Till then, the best alternative we’ve figured out is to test programs rigorously, and make the human-readable part of programs (the “source code”), available to independent experts. These folks know where security problems come from and how to fix them. Sure, no one is perfect. That’s the point.
The strongest, most secure algorithms for protecting data are open to public scrutiny. One sure way to tell high-tech scam artists and hucksters is when they claim no one has defeated the “superior security” offered by their “proprietary technology”. That’s because any computer professional worth their salt is not going to waste time evaluating something with incomplete information. That’d be like asking an engineer to evaluate a bridge design while being told he can’t see the blueprints. He’ll have better things to do.
The other advantage of having outside experts look at your source code is their ability to see how best to test it. Any decent outside review looks for problems with how the system might work “at scale.” This would involve testing it under realistic operating conditions, with hundreds or thousands of users running the app at the same time. Like in, say, a statewide political caucus.
This is not rocket science, people. It’s computer science. You can’t get a degree in my field without knowing this stuff. You certainly wouldn’t pass my classes.
Part of the Iowa fiasco is also due to an all-too-common infatuation with technology among the political class. Politicians and the sycophants who surround them can’t wait to implement their latest grand scheme, knowing which technology will somehow magically make happen. Anybody remember healthcare.gov?
Nor is it enough to use existing private sector solutions. Those are by definition not good enough. As an old friend from grad school recently pointed out on social media, did Iowa Democrats really need a dedicated app in the first place? Google, Amazon and Microsoft have existing cloud-based solutions to transmit and store information reliably over the internet. These are thoroughly tested and highly secure. Does it really make sense to spend thousands of dollars on a custom app?
Whoops, I forgot. Google, Amazon and Microsoft are corporations that create wealth, founded by talented individuals with the gall to believe they can keep some of it. That makes them the root of all evil among the present crop of Democratic nominees. Can’t have anything to do with them. Better instead to hire a company run by a former Clinton campaign staffer to produce an untested app that ignores basic principles of software engineering. Nothing to see here, folks, just move along.
I hear tell Nevada is planning on using the same app and the same company for caucus reporting and web site development. I seem to remember a small problem the Democrats had with computer security in 2016. Good thing they’ve learned their lesson.
Barry Fagin is the Senior Fellow in Technology Policy at the Independence Institute in Denver. He teaches and publishes research in software engineering, cryptography and cybersecurity. Readers can write Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.