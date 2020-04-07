Coronavirus has been called the silent war. Unfortunately, in every war there is death by friendly fire. Friendly fire is — weapon fire coming from one’s own side that causes accidental injury or death to one’s own forces.
Many are asking questions about COVID-19. So many are affected by the shelter-in-place order, the effect on the economy and seeing widespread panic.
On last Wednesday, El Paso County GOP chairperson Vickie Tonkins posted this question on social media,
“Hello El Paso County! Do you believe that the coronavirus is a PSYOP (Psychological Operation)?”
The post was up less than an hour but caused an immediate outcry. The Republican Party acted swiftly and asked the El Paso County GOP to remove the post. The post is gone, but the problem remained.
Understandably, the local GOP worked to further distance itself from this idea of the coronavirus being a “hoax”. Within days almost every elected Republican official in El Paso County signed a censure letter demanding a formal apology along with consideration of resignation by the chairperson.
In the letter sent to Chairman Tonkins, 17 Republican officials wrote,
“…. we feel it is totally irresponsible and disappointing for someone elected to represent the Republican Party in El Paso County to minimize and marginalize the very real concern to our community and the response to this pandemic.”
When asked why she created the post, Chairman Tonkins said via Facebook messenger,
“…My purpose was to get people talking. I had never heard that word before, but I know that we have been given incorrect information. I wanted to hear from those, like myself, whose work hours have been drastically cut and has the potential of bad economic ramifications. I was hoping to hear ideas on how we can help people who have real needs and not just toilet paper. Food, money, physical home repairs anything where I could get the Republican Party to help... thus the way I addressed the audience in the post.”
She continues about the coronavirus itself saying, “I have family members dealing with it from the medical field and have spoken to people locally who have lost loved ones with the virus causing them to succumb to their underlying issues.”
This is not intentional marginalizing or minimizing COVID-19. This is a case of ill-chosen words used to the detriment of both user and intended audience.
The rampant misunderstanding created by the post makes sense. Hoax is an emotionally and politically charged word and using it was what ignited this firestorm. Likewise, PSYOP is a term that is not appropriate for discussion by any but conspiracy theorists.
Despite the controversy, some Republicans in El Paso County defend the El Paso County GOP chairperson. These people feel that the amount of hoarding and anxiety growing around COVID – 19 is being increased by imbalanced media reporting.
These supporters point to the H1N1 aka Swine Flu. In 2009, that virus infected as many as 1.4 billion people across the globe and killed 575,400 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Yet, there were also no shelter-in-place orders and H1N1 was not the subject of every news report.
Established pandemic protocol asks media to reduce public fear. Daily death and infection tolls do not decrease fears. No wonder people are questioning the legitimacy of current media coverage.
Unfortunately, the GOP war of words is escalating. After the apology of Tonkins was perceived as inadequate (and late) the fight over the post continued to intensify. Two sides within the same political party have launched a barrage of accusations and recriminations.
It is painful to watch. GOP members all over El Paso County are livid. Shouldn’t the GOP be fighting for its members?
This firestorm — is like a no man’s land between battle fields. Bullets are flying into it from both the actual political opponents and those on the same side mistaking each other as opponents.
Hopefully someone will call a cease fire. Then we can get back to winning the war against the coronavirus.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.