I am frequently asked about the Mexican/Chicano/Hispanic community, a group which seems mysterious to many of my Anglo counterparts. This is strange because we’re all over the place here. There are more than 127,000 Latinos/Hispanics/Chicanos living in El Paso County, 18% of our population. Hispanics form an integral part of our community, with a spending power that contributes to the viability of the Colorado Springs retail sector. But Hispanics are not just consumers. Most Latinos/Hispanics (the labels can be used interchangeably) are working-class people, but many are joining the ranks of the professional business class. The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well, with over 6,000 Hispanic-owned businesses in El Paso County, testifying to the strong work ethic and belief in the American dream of this often marginalized community.
Integration into the mainstream without losing the core values that make Chicanos/Latinos unique is the goal. One avenue to accomplish this is the world of business. The Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber, led by Joe Aldaz Jr., a 1983 Air Force Academy graduate, has come to be a positive force in promoting Hispanic businesses. Aldaz believes that the main purpose of the Chamber is to help Hispanic business people become prosperous and successful. He also believes, as he puts it, “that the Hispanic Chamber needs to be a voice in the community for diversity and inclusion. Right now we don’t have the level of inclusion in business, nonprofit boards and leadership programs that we need, but we are a voice and influence for that diversity, and we are starting to make a difference.”
Collaboration with the larger community is the way to promote diversity and inclusion. The Hispanic Chamber works with the Mayor’s Department of Economic Development and is represented on the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation. Aldaz points out that because of the presence and advocacy of the Chamber, Hispanic leaders are beginning to have a seat on the boards of businesses and organizations that influence the direction of the community, but more work needs to be done. Board membership is one way to promote leaders, but the Hispanic Chamber also develops internal leadership. To this end the Chamber honors successful business people and community leaders and holds them up as role models for many others who are ascending the social and economic ladder. This is the most important function of the Chamber. As is true for all groups, a big obstacle to economic empowerment and community improvement is the lack of good leaders. This is especially true for minority groups who seem to be perennially on the threshold of success but for many reasons, which unfortunately include racism and discrimination, can’t seem to make that final leap into the success they deserve.
To promote conscious leadership, in 2020, the Hispanic Chamber honored the following business and community leaders with the Excelencia Business Awards: Carmen Abeyta, chair, El Cinco de Mayo and the Latino Community Luncheon — the Legacy Award (Lifetime Achievement); Diego Lujan, CEO, Alphalete Plumbing and Heating — Rising Professional of the Year Award and Business of the Year Award; Jessica “Jess” Fierro, owner and head brewer, Atrevida Beer Company — Hispanic Business Person of the Year Award and Emerging Business of the Year Award; Bernard Sandoval, President, Sandia Marketing and Advertising — Business Person of the Year Award.
These strong leaders and business people are dedicated to their own professional success. And to the success of many others. They are the ones who have climbed the ladder of success. But they are never too engrossed in their own personal fulfillment. They never fail to reach down and pull up another climber who is still on the lower rungs of the American economic ladder. This is how they pay back the help they received on their journey to the top.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He teaches American Literature, U.S. Southwest Culture, and U.S. Military History.