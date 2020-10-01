How many more Black women have to die before we end our insane war on drugs?
Breonna Taylor’s death was a senseless tragedy, but the grand jury was right not to indict any of the officers who shot her. “No knock” warrants were legal in Louisville at the time, although whether the police announced themselves in dispute. What is not in dispute is that Taylor’s boyfriend, fearing that her ex had broken into the home, shot one of the officers in the leg. Fortunately, that officer is expected to make a full recovery.
Our Constitution has explicit protections for American citizens against unreasonable searches and seizures. But over time, even the wisdom of the Founders in crafting the Fourth Amendment has proven to be no match for our bizarre predilection to fight wars against inanimate substances. Responding to popular opinion, the Supreme Court has watered down the Fourth Amendment to the point where a surprise raid by police who knock down the door with a battering ram and throw flash grenades at a sleeping couple in the middle of the night can somehow pass constitutional muster. That’s just nuts.
Things have become so ridiculous that, according to a recent study by the New York Times and the Washington Post, more people have died from marijuana-related raids than from marijuana consumption. That’s right: enforcing the laws against marijuana is deadlier than the drug. Unbelievable.
Police forces have become far more militarized since the 1970s, almost exclusively due to the war on drugs. According to the ACLU, almost 80% of SWAT deployments over the past six years have been to serve drug warrants. Is that really the best use of police resources?
Heck no. America’s murder clearance rate is about 60%. That means there’s a 40% chance someone could kill you and get away with it. That number is even higher for assault, rape and robbery. What would those numbers be if the law enforcement resources dedicated to the drug war were put to work protecting property, arresting murderers and convicting rapists?
Most heinous, the costs of drug prohibition are disproportionally meted out against minorities and people of color. (Read “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander, a law professor at Ohio State). No one wants to believe that police officers are racist. But if your job requires you to enforce laws with blatantly racist consequences, how do think people are going to treat you?
None of this means that ending the drug war will be easy, or will bring about some utopian future where police violence disappears and the demand for drugs dries up as people discover how to live happier, more fulfilling lives. It just means we’ll have taken a critical first step toward admitting a terrible policy mistake, one that enriches criminals while impoverishing and killing law-abiding citizens. We repealed alcohol prohibition. We can do it with drug prohibition, too.
Who can lead the way? Unfortunately, it can’t be liberals. For the same reasons the anti-war left has all but collapsed in the Democratic Party, Democrats are terrified of being seen as “soft on crime”. Until that changes, it’ll have to be conservatives who speak the truth to their tribe.
The war on drugs is a big government program in every sense of the word, something every true conservative should despise. If you’re a conservative who takes the Constitution seriously, then the drug war ought to give you pause.
Liberals’ silence on the drug war is also an opportunity for conservatives to show that they actually believe Black lives matter. It is the single most positive thing Republicans could do to attract Black and minority voters. Let’s face it, that hasn’t exactly been their strong suit.
Ultimately, though, it has to be you and me. If you think the drug war is a senseless waste, don’t be afraid to say so. If you’re sick and tired of innocent bystanders getting shot by those sworn to protect them, stand up and be counted. If you know better than to blindly add meaning to your life by fighting an inanimate substance, make some noise.
For 50 years, ever since Nixon, we’ve been fighting a war we have no chance of winning.
Time to make peace and move on.
Barry Fagin is a senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. Readers can contact Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.