I am unhappy with the current political scene because of the excesses of the right and the left. Maybe I’m just naive, but I long for the old days when extremists didn’t have the power they have now. Extremism has sneaked in and become a problem here in our peaceful corner of the Rocky Mountain paradise.
The recent takeovers of local school boards by right-wing candidates who want to ban books and prevent teachers from teaching what the right considers undesirable is an example of the excess I don’t like. This is a violation of what makes teachers good teachers, something important called academic freedom. More fundamentally, it is a violation of freedom of speech. I’m dismayed because only a few of us seem to think this unconstitutional move is a bad thing. The push for censorship now extends to the library district.
The latest news is that after the City Council appointed two new members the chief librarian is resigning over what he tactfully calls the “politicization” of the library board. Obviously, what he means is that he doesn’t want to see right-wing types yanking books off shelves, which for a librarian has to be the ultimate torture. As usual, this attempt is camouflaged as “parental rights.”
On the opposite end of the political spectrum, the left wants to censor what is displayed at the Fine Arts Center. Since my beloved alma mater, Colorado College, was gifted with one of our most precious community assets, the FAC has ceased to be just that — a community asset. It is now only a Colorado College asset. I do not exaggerate. The college has disbanded the FAC Board of Directors and released the dedicated volunteer community corps of expert docents who were the invaluable repository of institutional memory without which the FAC cannot function.
The administration at CC has made it clear that they will not tolerate interference from the former chair of the Fine Arts Center Board, a prominent community leader whose family has made large donations to the FAC, and other board members, community leaders and artists in regard to what is considered appropriate to house and exhibit at the FAC. Prior to the acquisition, the Colorado College president promised community members at multiple meetings to honor community input. I was one of those members who attended the meetings. Too bad that I didn’t ask the CC president to put her promises in writing, in some kind of legally binding agreement, if that would have been possible. Their policies are contrary to what CC promised. But it seems not to bother them at all.
What a disappointment to see my alma mater, my nurturing mother, the rock on which I build my intellectual life descending to this level, motivated by leftist ideology. And not just in regard to the FAC. In confidential exchanges with faculty members, they have told me that there is no longer freedom of thought at CC. Some of these respected professors feel that unless they hew to the party line they will lose their jobs.
Too often, our attitude in Colorado Springs to political and social problems is that if we just ignore them long enough the problems will go away by themselves. Or that problems here are insignificant, that somehow we enjoy a kind of immunity from serious consequences if “the tempests in a teapot” are allowed to simmer down.
Many times I have been told, “Joe, just let it go.” But I cannot just let it go. The truth is that it is the rabid ideologues, the extremists on the right and the left, the fanatics on the ends of the spectrum, who victimize the vast majority of us. At the moment, the right is ascendant. With some exceptions, nationally it is the right that has the power, even if in the numerical minority. Colorado might be a purple state and Joe Biden might be president, but it’s a precarious hold on power.
Locally, the right controls everything. I just hope that there are a few moderate conservatives here with enough conscience to preserve basic American freedoms.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. He teaches U.S. Southwest History, Mexico/U.S. Border Studies, and U.S. Military History. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.