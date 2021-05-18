Seeing the newspaper front page pictures of the grieving relatives after the mass murder at the southeast Colorado Springs trailer park, I wish that I had a “theory” to explain how this kind of thing just keeps happening. It just keeps happening, over and over again.
The only answer I have is that there are simply too many guns. We are awash in guns. And deranged people can get them far too easily. And we have too many people who desperately need mental health treatment. But how can we know when somebody is about to lose it and commit mass murder? No theory can predict that. In the absence of better explanations, should we conclude that we live in a sick society where homicidal madness is now so commonplace that we must simply accept it?
But there is another social illness that is explained by a theory. I’m thinking of racism. Yes, it’s an uncomfortable truth that in spite of the many positive things in our history and national character, and I am always the first to remind everyone that we are basically a decent, moral people, we do have our dark side.
There is nothing un-American about racism. Racism has been with us since Jamestown, since Plymouth Rock. Even before that if we include the history of Spanish racism in territories that are now part of the US.
But let us remember that to our credit we have struggled to exorcise that demon. This social, political, and more importantly, personal and internal struggle, has been violent. We fought our bloodiest war, the Civil War, to drive the evil away. We continue to fight an inner war in our hearts to uproot racism from our individual and collective psyches. It is no less violent for being internal.
Racism in America can be explained by critical race theory. The term “critical,” as in critical thinking, is key here. In this usage, “critical” does not mean what your mother told you when she made you clean your room. Or what my uncle, the badly wounded WWII veteran, told me when I revealed that I had volunteered for the infantry and was on my way to Vietnam. I still bear the marks of that blistering speech.
“Critical” here means the analysis of facts to form a logical judgment. It means the systematic marshaling of facts about a complex subject. It’s all about factual evidence, because the aim of critical thinking is a rational analysis, even a skeptical one, that leads to an objective conclusion. This is how theories are formed. A “theory” is not just an opinion. In the scientific sense, a theory is an explanation of phenomenon that is supported by hard evidence gathered over time by qualified scholars. Racism is a complex phenomenon, and critical race theory explains it, however cold and unsympathetic that explanation may be.
Critical race theory in the US is unpopular in some quarters because it claims the law and other institutions of society are consciously biased and structured to discriminate against and oppress Blacks, Mexicans, Indians, Asians, and other people of color. The concept is that external social racism is a direct reflection of internal racist beliefs. The critical theory explanation of racism is that white people are inherently predisposed to behave in a racist way.
Those who have sincerely waged that violent internal struggle against racist tendencies find it hard to accept this conclusion. My answer is that we cannot allow cold, hard conclusions, reached after an objective and comprehensive analysis of our history, to divert us from the struggle. And, as we all know, internal struggles against our own egotistical prejudices are always the hardest ones to win. No one can deny the existence of our prejudices. It’s a tough fight, but we must overcome those tendencies.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. He teaches US Southwest Cultural Studies and Military History. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.