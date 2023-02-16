I tried to be interested while watching the State of the Union address — but failed miserably. Like many Americans, I’m just not feeling the claim of big economic gains.

These large financial gains just haven’t trickled down to my house yet. You might be like me in that aspect.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll yesterday found that 62% of Americans think Biden accomplished “not very much” or “little to nothing” in two years on the job. That’s a high rating of disapproval.

Especially when you consider that it is being reported from left-leaning news outlets. I’m discouraged.

Let’s look closer to home. Is the economy in Colorado improving?

As you might know, 2022 featured record high inflation of 6% to 8%. In fact, the cost-of-living increases were so high that according to the 2022 United Van Lines movers study (released recently) it looks like more people left Colorado than moved here from other states.

According to the December economic forecast from Legislative Council Staff, Colorado’s nonpartisan fiscal analysts, Colorado’s economy is expected to grow slightly in 2023 — by a little over 1%, and inflation is predicted to drop to 4.6%.

By the way, inflation and cost of living are not interchangeable terms. Inflation measures how prices fluctuate for the same goods and services. Cost of living measures food, health care, housing and other costs to maintain a lifestyle.

Increases in inflation increase the cost of living. When wages are not increasing to match the rise in the cost of goods and services, the value of a consumer’s dollar will decrease.

Sounds like what’s happening to us.

In May, a survey showed that Coloradans are worried about the growing cost of living. In this study from The Colorado Health Foundation, 88% of respondents ranked cost of living as their top concern.

Just a few days ago, in the Colorado Municipal League’s State of Our Cities and Towns survey, municipal officials from 160 Colorado towns and cities said that inflation is the top cause of concern for Colorado. Officials see inflation affecting more than prices.

“If you don’t have more revenues coming in and you can’t grow your economy, then how the heck are you going to be able to deal with rising costs …?” said Kevin Bommer, the league’s executive director.

Good question.

Even Gov. Jared Polis has noticed. In his recent State of the State speech he said, “Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can afford to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work. That means more traffic, lost time and money spent on long commutes, more air pollution, and greater economic and workforce challenges.”

It’s good to see elected officials with their finger on the pulse of Coloradans. I just hope that the body attached to the pulse isn’t slowly being drained of life, like the savings accounts of so many Colorado citizens.

Right now, the cost of living in Colorado is 12% higher than the national average. Housing cost is 15% higher than the national average.

Last month, Axios told readers, “New surcharges on top of elevated inflation, rising property assessments and skyrocketing energy bills are creating an avalanche of new costs for consumers.”

“It is unfortunate that a lot of these things are hitting at the same time,” says Scott Wasserman, president of the progressive-leaning Bell Policy Center.

Thanks Captain Obvious.

According to 2022 data from HowMuch.net, to comfortably afford to live in Colorado, you must earn over $100,200 annually. Most salaries in Colorado range between $40,804 — $71,786 annually.

This happened with Democrats in power in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches over the last four years. Last year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Colorado as No. 2 in economy but #16 overall. That is a serious drop.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.