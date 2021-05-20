I took time off from work last week to testify at the Capitol. This isn’t as impressive as it sounds. Anybody can do it if you:
1) Know where, when and how to sign up, 2) have a way to get to Denver, 3) can afford to give up a few hours of your life in the middle of the day, and 4) are naive and idealistic enough to believe what you say will somehow make Colorado a better place. Lucky me, I hit the quadfecta. So off I went.
Colorado’s Legislature is bicameral. For those of you who’ve forgotten high school civics (do they even teach that anymore?), that means it’s got two chambers: a House and a Senate. Presumably it’s modeled after the one in Washington, hopefully less dysfunctional. Bills can be introduced in either chamber, and as part of the process of becoming law it gets referred to a committee. Committees hold hearings where citizens can testify. That’s why I was there.
The bill being heard was House Bill 21-1071: Ranked Choice Voting in Nonpartisan Elections. I’ve written on these pages about RCV, I think I know a thing or two about it. In my opinion, it’s a big improvement over our “first past the post” system and the two-party duopoly it produced. I came to that conclusion after writing two ridiculously long policy papers about it. Check out the Independence Institute’s website (i2i.org) for details.
I figure I put several nights’ work into those papers. Add an hour and a half drive to get to Denver, park near the Capitol, find the committee room, and sit down to wait my turn, only to find citizens get a whopping 2 minutes to say their piece.
Just for grins, I timed the current and former legislators who spoke. I was shocked to discover they got a lot more than 2 minutes and no one cut them off. Politicians look out for their own, I guess.
I took no position on the bill, because I deliberately avoided reading it. This was on the advice of an attorney. As I understand it, if someone in my position took a position on the bill, I’d have to register as a lobbyist. This would mean disclosing my income, and maybe leaving blood and skin samples, I don’t know.
I do know something about RCV. I tried to compress 50 pages of research and argument into a 2-minute speech, to establish some street cred and make myself available to the committee as an overflowing font of knowledge.
You can imagine how that went. Judging from the complete and utter lack of questions, I was completely and utterly ineffective. In fact, apart from “Can you hear me now?”, I don’t think any witness was asked any questions. This was an exercise in political theater, a play whose ending was already written.
Then again, I didn’t exactly help matters. When a sponsor of the bill, the Senate Majority Leader, was thinking over a question I immediately knew the answer to, I frantically waved my hand in the air. For some reason, that didn’t go over well.
All I got was a dirty look from the assistant chair. Apparently, there are rules about that sort of thing.
Could’ve been worse, I suppose. I was this close to shouting “Pick me! Pick me!”
At the end of the hour, the committee voted. Three Democrats, two Republicans. Surprise surprise, the bill passed 3-2 along party lines. A foregone conclusion, nobody expected anything different. Pretty clear that nothing anyone said, especially me, made any difference whatsoever.
We were all just little players in a much bigger game, pawns on a chessboard moved by unknown hands. So be it.
Was my little day trip worth it? Who the heck knows. I did manage to leave some nice color copies of my papers with the committee. Maybe someday they’ll read them. Maybe they handed them to staffers. Maybe they threw them in the trash. I’ll never know.
The alternative, though, was to do nothing, and I just couldn’t do that. Like I said at the start, naive and idealistic.
Barry Fagin is a senior fellow in technology policy at the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. Readers can write Dr. Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.