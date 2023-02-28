Frank Sinclair is a quiet miracle. The successful business and community leader once was homeless. After losing a career in the Air Force due to alcoholism, he lived in Acacia Park in Colorado Springs.

“I thought I had found my people because that’s where I was in my mindset.”

Of his unhealthy thinking due to acute alcoholism, Sinclair says, “…I fit. Remember, I was the guy who felt he didn’t belong, he wasn’t good enough, he was less than anyway. They felt the same way.”

Frank changed his life when a friend housed and mentored him. The business coach now is a mentor to others. It allows him to use his story to help others improve their lives.

Stories are a creative force in the world. They can educate or inspire.

But stories of Colorado homelessness are showing us the growing need in our state for solutions.

Speaking of stories, here’s one: Denver’s homeless population continues to grow, despite more spending. I highly encourage you to watch this Denver 7 story online. It’s about 7 minutes.

Here are some highlights:

The most recent point-in-time survey that captures a one-night snapshot of homeless in cities conducted in January 2022 counted 4,794 people living on Denver’s streets.

Denver has experienced a more than 50% increase in unhoused people over a five-year span. To work on this issue, in 2022, Denver budgeted $152,306,150 for housing and homelessness.

Yes, you read that correctly – $152 million.

The growth of homelessness in Colorado feels like we are on the proverbial hamster wheel. We run and run, but we don’t get anywhere.

The Denver News 7 story compared models of alleviating homelessness. The Colorado Springs model was called Work First. The Denver model was called Housing First.

More emphasis was placed on Denver in this story. But could it be that the Work First approach in Colorado Springs works better? And is more cost-effective?

The Mayor of Aurora thinks so.

Many know Mayor Mike Coffman after a stint in 2020 as “Homeless Mike”, where he went undercover in both homeless camps and shelters. He had a very eye-opening experience.

“These encampments are not a product of an economy under COVID. They are not a product of rental rates, housing. They are a product of a drug culture,” Coffman told CBS.

Aurora is following the example of Colorado Springs at Springs Rescue Mission where an 18-million-dollar campus has multiple levels: one for people wanting to access services and another one for people just interested in sheltering.

Aurora has just approved their own $50-million-dollar homelessness services campus, including physical and mental health support, as well as substance abuse treatment.

Say Mayor Coffman of the campus: “It would include a basic shelter for those who want just a bed and a meal, nicer housing for those who want treatment and job training, and even better housing for those who are sober and employed full-time.” “It’s aspirational. You want better living conditions, you participate,” said Coffman.

That is certainly different than the Denver model where millions of dollars are being given out with no requirement to work or to get off drugs.

The City of Colorado Springs budgets $500,000 annually to maintaining beds at shelters in Colorado Springs. An additional $200,000 is budgeted for the Colorado Springs Fire Department Homeless Outreach. The City has also set aside federal funds of $262,000 to prevent homelessness and $3.7 million on affordable housing.

Five million a year. So, what are the results of this approach? The Denver 7 story didn’t tell us.

The most recent point-in-time survey in Colorado Springs counted 2,370 people living on their streets. That is less than half of the count in Denver.

The Work First approach can use improvement. More affordable housing must be built. Services must be increased to keep participants moving forward.

The Work First approach can produce more quiet miracles. People who kick out their addiction demons. Work First mentoring can reconnect participants to the dignity of work. We can see many stories of success over mental illness, addiction or rental caused homelessness.

We might even inspire other cities besides Aurora.

